MATT RESNICK
The free and reduced-price meal program for qualifying families, which became free for all US students at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, cost USD 413 approximately $120,000 in funding for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
An extension of the US Department of Agriculture, Congress recently failed to extend the waivers for the popular program, which is set to expire June 30.
USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams believes that applications decreased during the pandemic since all students were receiving meals for free regardless. The lack of completed applications significantly decreased the district’s weighted full-time enrollment (FTE) for that category, resulting in the six-figure loss in state funding.
Adams provided an overview of the district’s 2022-23 general fund and operating budget at Monday’s Board of Education meeting, including $420,000 lost in new revenue. Adams said several variables are still at play that could boost the district financially, including the expiration of the free lunch waivers.
While it appeared to be set in stone, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has joined other prominent officials in calling on Congress to extend the program.
“We’re calling on the USDA to extend the waivers so that all of our school children can access the free breakfast and lunch programs,” Kelly told The Tribune in an exclusive interview. “That was a program put into place during the pandemic, and I’m asking the government to leave that in place.”
Kelly said that without an extension of the waivers, Kansas children will go hungry — proving detrimental to their ability to excel both in and out of the classroom. An attempt to extend the waiver was obstructed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his underlings in March.
“We’re well aware that there are a number of our children in particular who are living in poverty,” Kelly said, noting high poverty levels in Southeast Kansas. “Food is just an absolute basic need for development, and they have to have good nutrition to develop both their minds and their bodies. It’s sort of a no-brainer that we need to make nutritious food available to these kids — and we are going to do everything in our power to get that done. I will always push for those types of programs.”
As far as the program, USD 413 is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
“It’s kind of contradictory,” Adams said. “The current benefit that expires in 20 days is more beneficial to families because everybody eats for free and they don’t have to worry about the paperwork.”
Adams said that Chanute is not the only school district grappling with this predicament.
“What is happening is several districts have seen their free lunch count drop as a result of less people turning in the paperwork,” he said. “In the past, this was the motivational piece for your family to turn in the paperwork,” he said. “That motivation went away when everybody started getting it for free.”
Adams said the district had roughly 50 fewer students signed up for the program for the most recent school year.
“To be clear, we don’t want anything that hurts families,” he said. “The sole motivation for us is from a state funding perspective. No part of us wants to see anyone go hungry or to suffer from a change. But it has had a significant impact on our operations budget.”
Adams noted that if the waivers do expire, he’s hopeful that the state or federal government will figure out a way to bridge the gap for students. According to an article by the Topeka Capital-Journal, several states have dipped into their surplus budget funds in order to create state-level free lunch programs. That does not appear to be in the cards for Kansas and its Republican-controlled legislature. The article also noted that child nutrition directors in the state have reported much higher rates of meal participation as a result of the federal waivers.
“I would love it if the legislature or somebody could come up with a mechanism in which everybody could win,” Adams said. “Where we’re able to maintain the level of funding that we previously had, and families are still able to truly reap the benefit (of free meals).”
As superintendent, Adams said he views most everything through a classroom prism, and that the $120,000 in lost revenue due to decreased enrollment in the program has been detrimental to the district — adding that the $120,000 figure is equivalent to one and a half full-time teaching positions.
If the program returns, Adams anticipates that the district will hemorrhage another six figures in lost revenue.
“It will return to that fiscal year ‘21 number, or be very close,” he said.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester added additional commentary on the expected end of the program during Monday’s BOE meeting. Koester mainly discussed obstacles related to obtaining completed paperwork from families, and policies regarding the program for low-income families. The free or reduced-price lunch applications are processed by the district with regular enrollment paperwork.
