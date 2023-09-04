Dr. Elena Samarsky is presenting a one-woman exhibit at the Chanute Art Gallery. This will be the third time the gallery has been graced with her talent. In 2021 she joined Tim Tarkelly, local writer and poet, with a reading of some of the poem from their collaboration, creating a published collection of her paintings and his poems written in response to those poems, “All Other Forms of Expression.” Then she presented some works in the Neosho Valley Spring Art exhibit in 2022.
Samarsky is a self-taught artist who works primarily in the style of expressive abstraction. Her artwork is centered around color, which she uses not only as a means of self-expression but also a channel to open a dialog with the viewer. A Ukrainian-born Israeli, Samarsky has lived and studied in Austria, Germany, the UK and currently resides in the USA. She has held solo exhibitions in various European countries and across the United States and her works can be found in private collections around the globe. She currently is Artist In Residence at the Red Barn Studio in Lindsborg, KS.
