MATT RESNICK
In what many students and parents perceived as a surprise decision Thursday morning, district officials elected to keep schools open in the midst of a driving snowstorm.
While some opinions on local Facebook groups bordered on outrage, others took a more pragmatic view of the situation. Despite the call to remain open, absenteeism was high districtwide. Chanute High School was the highest with 267 students out, followed by Chanute Elementary School with 259. Royster Middle School checked in with 117 and Lincoln Early Learning Center had 13 students absent for weather.
A variety of factors are taken into account by district officials, with the final call being made by Superintendent Kellen Adams.
“Sometimes what gets lost in it is that people retain that right,” said Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester, referring to parents’ ability to make the decision on their child’s attendance. “You retain the right to make a decision on whether you feel it’s safe for you or your family to come to school.
“Like many tough decisions, it doesn’t mean that everybody always agrees. But somebody has to be the person that says ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ That ultimately lies within the superintendent’s control.”
Koester referenced Thursday’s attendance data, with a grand total of 652 students missing classes. That number represents 55 percent of the district’s total student body.
“I think it was clear that they reserved that right (Thursday) when you see the attendance data,” Koester said. “And that’s okay — there’s nothing wrong with that.”
Koester noted several benefits of keeping the district’s doors open.
“At the same time, there were kids that were able to have a meal yesterday, to be safe and warm, and be supervised and cared for,” he said. “And it allowed some parents to be able to go to work that didn’t really have the choice to stay home.”
The school-closure scale is unfairly tipped towards those with younger children, Koester said.
“One of the most difficult things in a community for a school ever is to close an elementary school unannounced,” he said, noting that high school kids often have the means of taking care of themselves. “As a parent of an elementary school kid, you’re faced with a tough choice sometimes.”
Koester added that the district previously released a school closure plan.
“With the whole intent that closing an elementary school is difficult on your community,” he said. “And when your community is already stressed because of something (COVID-19), and employers are stressed with not having great attendance of their own employees, then our decisions start impacting that. It always has to weigh on you when you make those decisions.”
Koester indicated that district officials are not overly concerned with comparisons to other school districts and their decision-making processes.
“(We) have to make a decision about what makes the most sense for (us),” he said, “just like parents had to (Thursday). I don’t know why other schools closed; that’s not part of our conversation.”
Koester said he was tasked with the same decision as other parents, having two children in high school and one in elementary school.
“I chose to take my kids to school,” he said. “It would not have hurt them to not have gone to school (Thursday) — they would have been fine not going. But I chose to take them because I could, and it was my choice to do that.”
Koester said that he hit the road at 3:45 am Thursday in order to check the drivability of bus routes, with a decision having to be made by 5:30 am. Also involved with the process were the transportation director and head of maintenance.
“(Thursday) was one of the tougher days from the standpoint of when you have to make a decision when the weather comes in,” he said. “Input is definitely asked for from everybody on that team.”
Koester said the early morning decision is partially based on food services and the fact that some of those employees report to work at 6 am.
“You’re trying to (account) for that, and give parents the time to make the adjustments that they need to make in their day,” he said. “So you try to make those decisions as early as possible.”
Koester also said that once a decision is made, it’s final. So on Thursday, for example, the district was not going to deviate from its decision to hold classes.
“That really comes down to a safety component more than anything,” he said. “You don’t want kids to not have somewhere to go (after the day has started). You would be putting the burden back on parents to figure out a Plan B. Adjusting for something that is just sprung upon you is difficult in general.
“I wish it was easier. I wish there was a decision that was good for everybody.”
