GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners want to go ahead with a proposal to renovate the judicial center in Chanute.
The commission met with 31st Judicial District Chief Judge Daniel Creitz and Neosho County Judge Daryl Ahlquist at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting to discuss the proposal. The renovation would create a new court services area on the second floor.
Court officials will go ahead with the process to seek bids, and will be back at the Nov. 29 county commission meeting.
Creitz wants to put all court services offices in one area.
“The less places I have to worry about security, the better,” he said.
But Ahlquist said he does not like that with the change, Chanute might not be able to hold jury trials. The space currently houses a library area, which serves as a meeting and waiting area.
The building was originally constructed as a Carnegie Library and is owned by the city of Chanute, which maintains the exterior. Under a provision in the deed, a library must be maintained in the building or else it reverts to the Carnegie Institute, Creitz said.
Kevin McGuffin, administrative director of the 31st Judicial District Community Corrections and Juvenile Services, accompanied the judges and said that in today’s world, a library means a computer.
“That building needs a lot of work,” Creitz said.
Chanute officials are installing new windows as part of a project on several city buildings. The judicial center has condensation issues with some windows.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said she would like to see funds for the project come from the American Rescue Plan.
“It’s an investment that is very much needed,” she said.
Commissioners also heard from three rural residents along blacktop roads who are concerned about maintenance and repair.
Tom Giefer, who lives on Queens Road, said roads have been in place 50 to 60 years and have issues with ruts and pot holes. Maintenance has been through chip and seal, he said.
He proposed holding a vote on a half-cent county sales tax, which could be used for repairs. The half-cent sales tax for Elk and Shaw roads expires in 2025.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said Queens Road will be part of an unofficial detour during an upcoming bridge replacement project. One bridge is a railroad overpass and another, which will probably take two years, is a river bridge on US-59.
Giefer said the unofficial detour would not help other blacktop roads.
County Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said the unofficial detour needs to be brought up to a reasonable condition before the project. The Kansas Department of Transportation will pay for the pre-project improvements as part of repairs afterwards.
Renewing the half-cent sales tax would require a ballot initiative, Galemore said. Repairs could cost $250,000 per mile.
Treasurer Sydney Ball received approval on a resolution to initiate a tax sale and a contract agreement.
Properties that have been delinquent for three or more years are eligible for sale, and 311 properties from 2018 qualify.
“This will be unlike any other tax sale we’ve ever had,” Ball said.
Nobody offered comments at a public hearing Tuesday before the commission approved the 2023-24 Neighborhood Revitalization Program. The commission tabled inter-local agreements between the county, City of Chanute and Neosho County Community College.
Tim Harmon received a six-month NRP extension on a house project near St. Paul. Harmon has had difficulties getting materials and supplies for the project, he said.
Brown reported that a bridge was closed west of Chanute because of safety. He said he looked under it, and it would not have passed an inspection for a minimum three-ton limit.
The bridge, which is 16 feet long, is not on the county’s bridge inventory. It is located on 210th Road a quarter-mile west of Chase Road, near the Chanute golf course.
Klaassen said the closure had nothing to do with a request from Ash Grove Cement Co.
“Ash Grove was definitely not behind it,” Brown said. “This was a safety issue.”
At another point in the meeting, Commissioner Paul Westhoff asked Brown about software Westhoff sent to him for reporting department activity. Brown said he has not received information he needs to use it, and asked if other departments are using the software.
The other commissioners appeared to agree such software would be generally useful for county departments. Westhoff joked that he wanted to know if Galemore’s road would be graded before his.
Brown said there is a public misconception that a majority of tax revenue goes to the Road and Bridge Department. Commissioners said they would like to see the actual figures, and how much is spent in each district.
In other business, windfarm advisory committee chair Stan Basler said the group will resume meetings, and he proposed that the commission consider a franchise tax. Basler, who ran unsuccessfully against Westhoff for 1st District county commissioner, congratulated Westhoff and offered to recruit an attorney to Neosho County who might become county counselor.
The commission approved agreements and a job description with the Hime Law Office to provide a counselor until Feb. 1.
Commissioners approved a request by 911 Director Lori Nally to purchase a shredder.
The current shredder is 22 years old and does not meet state requirements for cross-cut shredding.
“In short, they want it confetti,” she said.
The old one will go to the sheriff’s office. The new shredder, from McCarthy Office Supply in Parsons, costs $6,299 and has a 44-gallon capacity.
Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr requested that the county provide a new vehicle for her department. Of two current vehicles, one is in the shop and employees don’t trust the other for long trips.
Starr previously sought estimates on a vehicle, but did not purchase one, she said.
Klaassen noted that other counties provide nice cars.
“Go to a meeting and you see all these wonderful vehicles for all of their departments,” she said.
Because of the economy and current prices, she said, it is a bad time to purchase vehicles. Klaassen said it is better to pay employee mileage.
