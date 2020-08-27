GREG LOWER
A regional administrator of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development stopped in Chanute Thursday as part of a tour of the area.
Great Plains Regional Administrator Jason Mohr met with local officials at the Memorial Building Thursday before touring projects funded in Chanute by HUD.
Chanute was the last stop on the two-day visit, which began Wednesday in Kansas City. Mohr covers a four-state region and stopped Wednesday in Pittsburg and Coffeyville. He visited Independence Thursday morning, attended a Rotary meeting in Parsons to hear Sen. Jerry Moran, and spent the night in Emporia.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer gave a description of the city and some of the projects HUD has funded through Community Development Block Grants, including the sewer project to decrease storm water inflow and infiltration. Mohr also met with Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission consultant Susan Galemore and SEKRPC and Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez.
Follmer said the planned wastewater treatment plant construction project will cost $15 to $20 million and will use more of the existing plant than originally thought. He also said 225 homes and 94 businesses are now included in the city’s fiber optic broadband utility.
Deputy Regional Administrator Bruce Ladd said this is the first time Mohr has visited these communities. Mohr said many communities face similar issues and the common denominator is housing. Ladd said the housing stock is aging and incomes are not at a level where new housing is possible.
The city tour included HUD projects the Osa Martin Heights development, Safari Apartments and the Tioga Hotel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.