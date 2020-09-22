GREG LOWER
The goal of a city grant application is to set up the Chanute Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) for moderate-income housing (MIH) in a partnership between CRDA and NMRMC.
The grant would help fund the renovation of current structures through the land bank of the Chanute Regional Development Authority and would also provide MIH funding for the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation.
The Chanute city commission approved applying for up to $400,000 from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation through the State Housing Trust Fund. Competitive applications must come from municipalities to develop housing targeted at families who have 60 to 150 percent of what Housing and Urban Development designates as the Kansas non-metro-area median income.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez said the income level is up to $110,000 for a two-income family of four, which would equate to a three-bedroom house of about 1,400 square feet. The land bank would supervise and administer the grant if it is awarded.
The deadline for the grant application is 4 pm Monday, and the awards will be announced Dec. 1. Godinez told commissioners that part of the narrative that would be included in the application was not available publicly because it might give an edge to a competitor.
The land bank, which was registered with the State of Kansas Aug. 31, operates under the city as a 501(c)(3) organization. The committee’s first meeting has not been set, but it was announced earlier for later this month. In January, it will finalize the CHIP process and in July will coordinate with the hospital on its housing project. Groundbreaking is scheduled for November 2021.
Godinez said CHIP will not actually construct new housing. Instead, it will focus on rehabilitating dilapidated houses.
The plan is that property owners could donate old or tax-delinquent houses to the land bank for a tax write-off. The land bank would then use the grant funds to improve the houses and resell them to recoup expenses, which would be invested to improve the next house as a revolving fund.
The land bank was conceived as a way to help the city with properties it has acquired through forfeiture and delinquent taxes. Many of those properties have odd shapes, and some delinquent properties are on lots platted in the 19th or early 20th centuries that may not conform to modern setback, codes, or square footage standards.
Godinez said modern houses do not work well on these lots, and they may have to get creative. He said the land bank will work with developers on new construction.
For its part, the hospital plans to construct a four-unit rental property that could provide an employee-recruiting incentive. New hospital staff could rent part of the quad-plex until employees purchase their own homes.
The hospital will also seek other grant funding sources for its projects. The NMRMC Foundation has been constructing houses along the west side of the Osa Martin Heights development for sales as its own funding.
Those Green Living projects for owners age 55 and older will remain separate from the project under the KHRC grant. The rental quad-plex will be at a different location.
Godinez said the KHRC favors essential workforce employees such as hospital staff. He said housing in Chanute is an issue for general employee recruiting and retention.
Improving Chanute’s housing stock will be a long-term effort, Godinez said, and he has been meeting with developers. He said the current grant project is just one of eight or more facets of the land bank’s efforts, which will include not only residential but also commercial and industrial development properties if they are donated.
