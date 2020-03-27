ERIC SPRUILL
While Spring Break is usually meant for rest and relaxation, this year the extended break has been anything but relaxing for teachers and administrators in Chanute’s USD 413. Everyone was left scrambling for ideas when Governor Laura Kelly closed all school buildings for the remainder of the school year in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Through it all, the group has remained close and working together. Despite not being able to work in close physical proximity, they are still working as a team.
For instance, the district gave out 551 breakfasts and lunches (a total of 1,102 meals) on Wednesday.
“We hear the word ‘teamwork’ all the time, but this district has taken it to a whole different level,” said Terri Markham, USD 413 Director of Child Nutrition and Wellness. “Between bus drivers, riders, classroom aides and food service, we have stepped out of our normal work environment and into a view of seeing the best in all our staff. Everyone has gone above and beyond to prepare and deliver meals to all the kids.”
Online-only begins
Classes are expected to resume in an online-only format on Monday.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said, “The staff has been phenomenal. Many staff members have stepped up to serve meals, and teachers have been incredibly positive as they plan for the unknown. I believe our entire staff understands and has accepted that the work we do over the next eight weeks will change public education forever. When we do return to public education in person, we will have increased our resources for students tenfold.”
Several teachers and administrators wanted to speak to their students on Friday.
Live up to challenge
“I know that this is not the way that you wanted the school year to end, but I believe we can get through it and make the most of it,” Chanute High School Principal Brian Campbell said to the students in an email. “Every day is a new challenge and how you handle that challenge will shape you into the type of person that you are going to eventually become.
“Think of this challenge as an opportunity to learn differently than you ever have in the past. Your attitude and effort towards this change will be the deciding factor in whether or not your experience is a positive one. This situation is causing schools, teachers, students and parents to step out of their comfort zone and I honestly feel that a change from traditional schooling could be a good thing for us all. Take care, behave and stay safe.”
Tyler Applegate, CHS assistant principal, said, “USD 413 administrative and teaching staff have risen to face the challenge of our new learning environment. Hearing stories from my family who work in five other districts, I feel blessed to be a part of the 413 community. The positive attitude exhibited by our staff will lead to success for our students as we finish the school year.”
Royster Middle School principal Don Epps echoed the positive sentiment.
“I know this to be true — when motivated, passionate educators are unleashed for a cause bigger than themselves, greatness happens and the kids win,” Epps said. “This is our shining moment for the kids we serve.”
All of the schools’ leadership seems to be on the same page. Chanute Elementary principal Eric Hoops had an uplifting message for CES students.
“CES Stars, please continue to shine each and every day, making a positive difference in the world around you! Remember, the staff at CES will continue to care about you and do everything that we can to support you during this time,” Hoops said. “We look forward to seeing each of you back in the hallways at CES as soon as we can.”
CES assistant principal Karla Nothern was equally encouraging.
“As Jon Gordon states, ‘Positive energy and positive people create positive results,’” she said. “It is an honor to be working with such positive people who want to keep our ‘Students First’ during this historical crisis. It is amazing how the entire CES staff, with their positive energy, are stepping up to this challenge to meet all of our students’ needs and help in any way possible. I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of USD 413 and the philosophy of keeping students first.”
