MATT RESNICK
The Neosho County Health Department has been stretched thin by the burdensome tasks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NCHD Administrator Teresa Starr.
With local cases dwindling, NCHD announced Tuesday that it would no longer be reporting on matters related to COVID-19 unless active cases reach 50 or more.
“We will continue to monitor and make policy adjustments when necessary,” the press release said. Starr added that the decision was made unilaterally, and that she did not seek approval or feedback from county commissioners.
“We want to do our real jobs now,” Starr told The Tribune, adding that NCHD always strives to meet the health needs of its citizens.
Starr indicated that the pandemic has taken away from NCHD’s ability to keep the spotlight on other critical programs, such as maternal and child health and overall emergency preparedness.
“We understand that COVID is very important — unless (cases) are under 50,” Starr said, adding that increasing routine immunizations is another area needing more attention. “We have lost so much time in other programs and it has been hard for us. I just want everybody to have a fair shake.”
Starr emphasized that she does not believe the pandemic has ended.
“We hope people that have COVID or a fear of COVID will reach out and talk to us,” she said.
Starr noted that daily COVID-19 duties over the past two years have been taxing on NCHD staff. In late November, NCHD relinquished some of its contact tracing duties to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment due to an inability to keep pace with rising case numbers.
“It’s been hard,” she said.
Starr said the department has a number of public events planned such as an immunization rally, but did not yet know a specific date or location.
“It’s time that we focus on all of the positives in Neosho County, and that we do the jobs that we were hired to do,” Starr said.
