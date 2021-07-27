MATT RESNICK
ERIE — The recently-concluded Neosho County 4-H Youth Fair was a major success, returning to normal after last year’s scaled-back COVID-19 version.
The five-day fair wrapped Monday evening with its marquee event, the premium livestock sale. Area 4-H members racked up more than $129,000, far exceeding last year’s tally.
“I think it went fantastic,” said Southwind District Interim Director Krista Harding. “We have the best 4-H supporters in our area, hands down. And they definitely showed up Monday night.”
In addition, youth royalty candidates raised a combined $15,000.
“I just can’t say enough about how great our volunteers, Fair Board, and the people who come out and support us are, as well as all the people who sponsor the awards that our kids receive,” Harding said. “When you sit back and think about the amount of money that people send to our program to support our kids, it’s just unbelievable.”
Despite a recent nationwide uptick in COVID-19 cases via the highly contagious Delta variant, the crowd was packed to the rafters for the premium auction.
“I think people were happy to get back out to the fairgrounds,” Harding said. “We definitely had bigger crowds at all our Youth Fair shows this year. I feel like we had good participation. Our barns were full, probably the fullest I’ve ever seen them. So that’s a good thing.”
Harding noted that she was pleased with how well the exhibit hall was utilized at the pristine Neosho Valley Event Center.
“We had lots of great exhibits in there,” she said. “They’re great kids, work hard, and are very deserving.”
