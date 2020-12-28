GREG LOWER
City crews have completed a project to install fiber-optic broadband service to half of a square mile of Chanute, the city manager told commissioners Monday evening.
“Hats off to the city employees,” City Manager Todd Newman said. “It’s a huge asset to the city of Chanute.”
Newman gave a year-end update on city projects for the commission’s final meeting of 2020, including the Connectivity Emergency Response Grant (CERG) project to install fiber. The $2 million project, which is 80 percent funded by the Kansas Department of Commerce, was intended to increase broadband access in response to possible isolation to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The project covers an area roughly a half-mile south of Main Street and a mile east of Santa Fe Avenue. Newman said the city should receive an $800,000 check in late January to complete funding for the project.
The project included 94 new residential customers, 91 of which are activated, along with five commercial businesses. Newman said more customers are signing up, and there were also 90 Wi-Fi units installed, some scattered outside of the fiber area. Including other neighborhoods where fiber has been installed, Newman said there are 300 current residential customers.
Newman said the city does not plan to apply for another pending fiber grant, which requires a 50-50 match instead of 80-20. He said city crews currently have a three-month backlog of work on other projects because workers have focused to complete the broadband expansion before the grant’s deadline of Dec. 31.
He said renovation of the baseball and softball complex is 95 to 98 percent complete, including scoreboards and foul poles that have not been installed because electric crews were working on fiber. Newman said the final cost on the ballfield project should be $1.5 million.
The new animal shelter is 95 percent completed, and a sidewalk repair project has completed 44 properties with three dug out and four that workers hope to complete within the next two weeks. Newman said that depends on the weather, which may not be favorable.
Replacement windows for the Memorial Building have arrived but are not installed.
In other business, the commission appointed Kelly Colter and Dan Mildfelt to positions on the Downtown Revitalization Committee. The committee consists of seven members, and Monday’s two appointments filled the seats. Commissioner Sam Budreau said he felt the process should be open, full front and out before the public.
The committee includes representatives of Main Street Chanute and the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism as ex officio members.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said he felt people who are involved in civic committees should not have a personal agenda.
The appointments passed 4-1 with Commissioner Phil Chaney opposed. Before the vote, Chaney asked if they could vote on the appointments separately, but Berthot’s motion to approve both had already been seconded. Chaney said later his vote was not against Colter.
Commissioners approved a request by Mo Gedi’s restaurant downtown to temporarily block parking spaces for three hours one night a month for a drive-up service. The approval is for six months.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 1220 N. Garfield, owned by Azure Morgan; 115 N. Forest, owned by Anthony and Cassie Vining; 106 S. Wilson owned by Michael Powell; and 1216 N. Garfield, owned by Joyce Nading, in violation of city code.
