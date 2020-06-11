Neosho County’s total cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, stands at five since the start of the outbreak.
Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr declined to release genders on the two cases announced Wednesday afternoon for privacy reasons. Three of the five total cases have recovered, including two that were reported in April.
A case reported Friday and the two latest cases are reportedly unrelated to a Lenexa businessman who visited Chanute at the end of May and subsequently tested positive. Starr said she could not comment on where the new cases were exposed. The tests were done at Ashley Clinic.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 443 Neosho County residents had been tested.
Labette County has reported three new cases, bringing its total to 26. The KDHE updates its totals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and as of Thursday afternoon a statewide total listed 10,810 cases statewide with 243 people dead and 5,779 recovered.
