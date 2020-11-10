Tribune staff
HUMBOLDT — The new Our Market received $20,000 for fixtures and Point of Sale equipment for the grocery side of the in-progress business at Monday’s meeting of the Humboldt City Council.
Rural Moran residents Scott and Amy Welch didn’t request an assistance figure, but noted they were running into some unexpected expenses and were short of funds. The Welches have received a SPARK grant for $100,000 to be used for the butcher shop, and $20,000 from HUGRO, a local development group.
The butcher shop side is farther along with insulation, sheetrock and painting, flooring for the freezers and meat racks.
Scott Welch said if goals were met, the city could expect to net sales tax revenues of $31,000 a year and $22,000 a year for the county.
It was also noted that the grocery store, slated to open in January, would keep more money in the community.
“We’ll recoup that money in a year,” said Nobby Davis, mayor of Humboldt.
Cole Herder, Humboldt administrator, said that he waxss thankful that private individuals have taken the initiative with the store and that the city didn’t have to purchase the store as in Erie and St. Paul.
Monarch owns the building and is working out a lease-to-own arrangement.
Herder and the Welches were attending the Allen County Commission meeting Tuesday to ask for additional assistance. Herder reported the county voted 2-1 to loan $80,000 that will be forgivable based on an estimated $22,000 annual sales tax generated.
“We’ll need to work out the terms of the agreement, but it’s very good news,” he said.
The grocery is expected to hire about a dozen employees, with some being part-time.
Recognition
The meeting opened up with recognition of city employees.
Recognized for years of service were: Eddie Harner – 45 years; Roger Vincent – 30 years; Lora Hunt – 20 years; Steven Lucke – 20 years; Jeff Marquez – 15 years; Scott Lucke – 15 years
Harner, the city janitor, also received a certificate from the Kansas League of Municipalities.
City Clerk Staci Johnson received an award designating her a certified municipal clerk from the City Clerks and Municipal Finance Officers Association. Johnson has completed 120 hours of education, including attending statewide conferences.
Mayor Davis received a Small Town America Civic Award for being in the Top 100 Outstanding Civic Volunteers. The award was sponsored by CivicPlus and came with free website development and hosting for a year.
“We have just updated ours and I don’t expect to utilize that,” Herder said.
In his report, Herder recognized that COVID-19 cases in Allen County are increasing significantly. From last Monday to Friday, the cases increased from 128 to 174, 36 percent. And Monday, KDHE reported 188.
Despite two police officers testing positive last week, 24-hour coverage is provided by reducing double coverage and utilizing part-time officers, he said. City Hall and all city facilities remain closed to the public, except for appointments for things that cannot be handled otherwise.
All employees have been instructed to wear masks when engaging with the public, unless social distancing is possible.
The city will continue to pay personnel who are quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, Herder said.
He said the Allen County Health Department administered six flu shots to city employees.
A Holiday Challenge will take place for the second year. This year the theme will be to build a wreath. In addition to recognizing the best business display, the best residential display will also be recognized. To be judged, displays must be reported to City Hall and displayed by 4 pm Nov. 27. The judging will be on Dec. 2.
In personnel, Bob Nold has been hired as Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator.
Matt Korte announced the Nov. 27 Bike Around the Square event that kicks of the Christmas season. The event will include the bikes and holiday music from 5 to 7 pm, with some downtown businesses open. There will be no visit from Santa Claus for safety reasons.
