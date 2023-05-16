Neosho County Community College staff concluded the academic year Monday with an employee lunch followed by presentation of longevity awards. Nine employees from the Chanute campus and two from Ottawa were recognized for five years; six from Chanute, two from Ottawa, one from Fort Scott and one from Lawrence were recognized for 10 years; two from Chanute were recognized for 15 years; and two are retiring after 30 years.

