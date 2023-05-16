Neosho County Community College staff concluded the academic year Monday with an employee lunch followed by presentation of longevity awards. Nine employees from the Chanute campus and two from Ottawa were recognized for five years; six from Chanute, two from Ottawa, one from Fort Scott and one from Lawrence were recognized for 10 years; two from Chanute were recognized for 15 years; and two are retiring after 30 years.
NCCC Trustees celebrate end of 2022-23 academic year
- By Greg Lower | greg@chanute.com
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Chanute man critical after Joplin incident
- William “Bill” Weldon 1978-2023
- Two charged with murder in Parsons disappearance
- Church and state: Republicans revel in divine plan to turn Kansas into ‘conservative sanctuary’
- Kenneth Wayne Cleaver 1947-2023
- Melvin L. Bruenger 1936-2023
- Mary Alice Perez 1939-2023
- Larry Dale Wiles 1948-2023
- Melodee Hughes 1943-2023
- Patricia Dell Olson 1934-2023
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.