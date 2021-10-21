TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Allen County Rural Water District No. 10 water supply systemy. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system and affected customers south of Connecticut Road. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
Laboratory testing samples collected from Allen County Rural Water District No. 10 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.
For consumer questions, please contact the water system or call KDHE at (785) 296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm
Fredonia woman wins
$25,000 prize on birthday
TOPEKA – A Fredonia woman was in for a birthday surprise after purchasing four instant tickets, one of which won big money. Cari Jo Shutte buys about $10 worth of lottery tickets a week, which included two $5 Neon Letters tickets on her birthday and one of those won her $25,000.
“I had bought four tickets, two of which were Neon Letters, this time and took them home to scratch them off,” Shutte shared. “I always play the game and then scratch off the prize amount. On the last ticket, I had completed the word ‘frantic’ and scratched off the prize to see $25,000!”
Living in such a small town, Shutte still couldn’t believe she could be a big winner. She asked her husband to look over the ticket, and Shutte recalls him saying “there’s no way it won that much.”
The next morning, Shutte took the ticket to a retailer to check it, and when the clerk handed the ticket back to her and told her she’d have to claim it in Topeka, she knew she had won a huge prize. Shutte went home immediately to wake her husband up from his nap to tell him she really did have a top prize winner.
Shutte says she promised her three children she would put some of the money toward taking them on a “little vacation” close to Christmas, perhaps somewhere warm and to visit family. She is also excited to pay off her debt and repay family from when they previously helped her out during a “tough time.”
The winning ticket was sold at Pete’s 47 at 2400 E. Washington in Fredonia.
Museum receives $6,180
SHARP Recovery Grant
TOPEKA – Humanities Kansas awarded a SHARP Recovery Grant in the amount of $6,180 to the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum in Chanute. The Safari Museum® is dedicated to preserving the achievements of pioneering documentary filmmakers, photographers, writers, and explorers Martin and Osa Johnson and sharing their passion for our diverse cultural and natural world with local communities and audiences worldwide.
The SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Grants are for general operating support, staff retention, and needed digital and/or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era. Humanities Kansas awarded 121 SHARP grants statewide.
“Humanities Kansas is honored to be able to support Kansas cultural organizations as we recover from the impact of Covid,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “This past year has demonstrated that Kansans lean into the humanities during challenging times. Kansas cultural organizations that do work in the humanities provide important social connections and contribute to the economic well-being and strength of our communities.”
Funds have been made available through the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden.
Quilter’s to meet on Monday
HUMBOLDT — The next meeting of the Sunflower Quilter’s Guild will be Monday, Oct. 25 at the Humboldt United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 806 North 9th.
The board meeting will be held at 9:30 am and the guild meeting will begin at 10. Donation quilts are needed at this time. The members will go to Kat’s Fabric Store, seven miles west of Girard on K-47 Highway.
