Tribune reporter Greg Lower is writing previews for candidates facing off in Tuesday’s primary election.
Republicans will decide Tuesday whether to nominate the current undersheriff for the position being vacated by retiring sheriff Jim Keath.
Undersheriff Greg Taylor faces a challenger in the primary election, with the winner to go against Democrat Kelley Standley in the general election.
Taylor has been undersheriff since 2005. Keath hired him in 1998, and he attended the Kansas Law Enforcement Academy in March 1999. He became lieutenant in 2001.
He attended the Cadet Law Enforcement Academy, sponsored by the American Legion and Kansas Highway Patrol, between his junior and senior years of high school, and graduated from Erie High School in 1992. He has attended general college classes at Neosho County and Labette County community colleges and continues to take courses, but needs a few more hours to attain a degree.
Taylor said he has been part of the collective vision at the sheriff’s office and does not plan major changes. He would like to see a data base available to speed up and make operations more efficient.
He has several cases he has been proud of, and also pet projects such as the Deter and Defend sexual assault awareness classes that he teaches.
Since he has been in law enforcement, Taylor said he has taken any chance he’s gotten for more training.
He is certified as an emergency manager and as an arson investigator, and attended the FBI Leadership School.
When he first started, he heard of a previous rift between the sheriff’s office and the Chanute Police Department
“Apparently, it’s been there forever,” he said, but he has not seen it and said the departments have worked on many cases and got along. He said the relationship has changed recently over some issues, although he has a great relationship with other departments and Chanute agencies.
“We’ll still do our job,” he said. “They call and need help, we’re going to show up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.