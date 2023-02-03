MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — The once-fraught relationship between USD 413 and ANW Special Education Cooperative is on the path to healing.
USD 413 is one of eight member districts with which ANW partners to provide services for special needs students, and is by far the largest of the districts.
The entities were on the verge of separation a year ago amid ongoing concerns the district had with the co-op. The board debated severing ties with ANW in December 2021, having harshly critiqued the results of the longstanding partnership.
Among the chief concerns cited by the district were the overall reliability of co-op instructors and classroom safety issues.
After several Board of Education members expressed concern with the idea of splitting with the co-op, the board held off on authorizing Superintendent Kellen Adams to sign off on paperwork notifying ANW of the district’s departure.
Enter Korenne Wolken.
Wolken officially took over as ANW director on July 1. Selected over other candidates after a search process conducted by the Kansas Association of School Boards, Wolken’s portfolio includes supervision of special education services for ANW’s two largest affiliates, Chanute Public Schools and Iola USD 257.
Since assuming the reins of the co-op, Wolken has worked diligently to repair the relations with USD 413.
Road to recovery
“The first year is always hard and it’s proven to be a very challenging year,” Wolken told The Tribune. “I have a good group of superintendents that have been very helpful and have offered advice when needed.”
After navigating choppy waters, Wolken said that she believes ANW and USD 413 are now operating on the same wavelength.
“We have a very open line of communication,” she said, adding that Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester has been instrumental during the process. “I really appreciate all that he has done to support me as a first-year district leader.”
Wolken said that the co-op and district share a common vision for students.
“We’re working very well together to make sure that we can accomplish that,” she said.
Koester said that the two entities are in a much better place than they were a year ago.
“I feel like we’ve done a really good job of working together to try to come up with solutions for some of the things that continue to plague us, like staffing shortages,” he said.
Koester noted that communication has vastly improved under Wolken’s direction.
“Our communication is more constant and is happening frequently,” he said.
Koester lauded Wolken for her efforts.
“Korenne has worked extremely hard to try to make things better throughout the entire co-op,” he said. “Overall, the co-op has been far more open to conversations about how and where we can make specific improvements throughout the system.”
Adams said that he’s encouraged by the leadership Wolken has brought to the role.
“A lot of the issues she’s addressed were systemic in nature and are related to a lack of qualified people to fill some of these vacancies,” he said. “That’s no fault of the people that are currently in place. But when you continue to run on less than a full capacity staff, it’s going to have an impact on services.”
Changes
Recent changes have included reallocation of staff.
“We put some of the staff we had in a different setting back into our regular buildings,” Wolken said. “That has really helped as far as staffing goes.”
The member districts have worked with the co-op on rearranging schedules so that staffing numbers are adequate while grappling with the shortage.
“I feel like the changes we made at semester with some of our staffing have really helped, especially at 413,” she said.
Wolken said that additional staff have been added for behavioral support at Chanute Elementary School and Royster Middle School, with those teachers having been moved from a day school program. The switch involved two teachers and a few students.
“This allowed us to much more efficiently provide services to students in both locations, the elementary school and middle school. That’s been a huge positive from our outlook,” Koester said. “The improved communication has led us to be able to do things like the redistribution of those staff and students to provide better services, which has created this efficiency we now have with them.”
Wolken said that obstacles remain.
“All change is hard and takes time. It’s not been perfect from the start, but we’re headed in the right direction,” she said. “We worked as a group to come up with the plan and it’s proving to be beneficial for all, especially kids. We’re trying to make sure that the changes we have in place are productive and have all the pieces we need.”
Wolken said that behavioral support is the biggest need for special education students.
“We’re still dealing with a lot of effects from COVID-19 that are affecting kids emotionally,” she said. “Both kids and staff are really struggling. Education has changed a lot in the past four years.”
Funding woes
ANW provides special education services to 1,001 students for the current school year, with 324 of those from USD 413. Separately, ANW provides services to approximately 60 gifted students throughout its eight member districts. Gifted students are not federally funded, so they are excluded from the special ed funding formula, Wolken said.
Of its 107 certified staff members, ANW employs one-third of those to serve USD 413 students.
Wolken said that the lack of special education funding has a trickle-down effect.
“What happens when the state doesn’t fund us the way that we need is we have to rely on our districts to pitch in the rest,” she said. “What starts out as our problem becomes our districts’ problem really fast.”
Special education funding is separate from general education funding and has not been fully funded since 2011. The current shortfall is $155 million statewide — which must be made up from district general fund budgets. State law stipulates that the legislature must pay a statewide average of 92 percent of school districts’ costs to educate special education students beyond each student’s base state aid, additional weightings, and federal special education payments, according to information from the Kansas Association of School Boards. Weightings for special ed students includes areas such socioeconomic status and bilingual fluency.
Those weightings are used to calculate general education funding, while special education funding is layered on top of gen ed funding. Regular school districts receive state funding per student and ANW is funded per staff member.
While the funding formula is complex, the state is supposed to pick up 92 percent of excess costs. That number has dipped to 68 percent and is projected to be at 64 percent by the 2023-24 school year. Wolken, Adams and Koester are all in agreement that students are hurt by the decrease in state funding.
“Absolutely, because it definitely affects the services that we are able to provide if you don’t have the resources to provide the service,” Wolken said. “There are all these different pieces, and what’s left is the special ed costs that should be covered. That’s the piece that the state is supposed to fund at 92 percent.”
Wolken said that it’s difficult to obtain an accurate picture of statewide special education funding as it’s categorical in nature. With all of its money concentrated in one pot, the state estimates the number of staff members that services such as ANW will have on hand for the school year. The state then presents the final dollar figure to those districts on June 1.
“Let’s say the state calculated that we were going to receive $150,000 based on our special ed staff, but at the end of the year we had $130,000,” Wolken explained. “Then that would make the amount they guessed at the beginning go up. They’ve also guessed that we’d (receive) $150,000 and it turned out to be $175,000 — and the amount goes down.”
Wolken doesn’t think a quick fix at the legislative level is likely.
“It just seems like we rob Peter to pay Paul,” she said. “Some of the proposals out there about how they’re going to fund special ed at 92 percent is basically just taking money from one area of need and putting it in special ed. I hope that they can come up with a solution that doesn’t just pull the money from one area and throw it into special ed.
“It’s not just special ed kids that need resources, but all kids. At-risk kids need some interventions, and if we don’t have those in place for the at-risk kids, then they get referred to special ed,” Wolken said. “If they take those resources away, then we will have more special referrals, and then we will be behind again because we’ll have more special ed students.”
Adams also weighed in.
“One of the biggest impacts of special ed (underfunding) is that you have more dollars flowing from the general fund because we have legal mandates on services that have to be met,” he said. “When you compare that to when we had to make budget cuts, there really isn’t the ability to do that with special ed.”
Staffing
Wolken discussed ANW’s staffing shortage.
“We can still use some additional staff, because our numbers are still a lot lower than what we typically have,” she said. “But I think our teachers are doing a really good job with our school districts.”
Wolken said that this is the time of year when the co-op begins receiving resignations as well as applications.
“I’m pretty excited about some of the experienced applicants we have coming to ANW,” she said. “I think we’re making some good changes. When every decision we make is what’s best for kids, it makes a big difference.”
Wolken added that she recently attended Greenbush Education Services winter superintendents’ summit in Wichita, which provided the first-year director with ample networking opportunities due to its robust turnout.
“We had some really great discussions,” she said. “Opportunities like that are really good, especially for new people to network and make connections with other superintendents and to have more resources to lean on, because it’s a tough job.”
