MATT RESNICK
After a positive exchange of student recognitions at Monday’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting, the mood was doused by a harsh dose of reality during the public forum.
Directing pointed questions at the board and district officials on the matter of school security, patron Trystin McMurray opened with asking about unlocked doors at USD 413 schools.
“Anyone can walk into our offices at both the elementary and middle school,” said McMurray, a parent of students who attend both schools. “I have been able to access the offices at various times of the day without having to ring any bell or even being greeted by a locked door.”
McMurray said she also observed students entering and exiting through the office, which serves as the main entry point, during each of her visits.
“If there was ever anyone with bad intentions, there would be nothing stopping them from walking through the front door, into the office and right into the halls,” she said.
McMurray requested that the district utilize a locked door buzz-in system for visitors needing to access the building.
“There should never be a time where anyone can get into the school without having to buzz in and be seen on camera by the office staff,” she said. “I know (USD 413) schools have these systems in place, but it does not seem like they have been used.”
McMurray asked the board about emergency protocols currently in place for an active-shooter scenario, and when any such plans were last reviewed and practiced by staff. She also inquired about how the district plans on reuniting parents with students in the event of an emergency.
“None of us (parents) know that,” McMurray said.
McMurray detailed emergency drills required by the state, which include four fire drills, two tornado drills and three crisis drills per school year.
“When asking a few kids around the community if they remember any drills at school, of course they remember tornado and fire drills,” McMurray said, “but barely any of them remember a crisis drill.”
McMurray continued to ask tough, but timely questions.
“I know the school administration knows (those) requirements, but are they being followed?” McMurray asked.
McMurray said she has addressed the topic with principals at RMS and CES.
“They both (told) me they know the requirements, but neither of the principals at the elementary or middle school could give me even one single date on when they performed any drill — fire drill or crisis,” she said. “Parents should have the right to know if they’re being followed. We are talking about the safety of our children.”
McMurray pleaded with the board to step up and protect the children.
“There is a lot more we could be doing to keep our kids safe,” she said, promoting a school safety website that she implored board members to visit. “I will be stepping up through the year when my kids return to school, and I will video record every time I walk in the school to prove to you guys that they do not lock the doors. I can walk right into the schools. There’s never a lock on the doors — I can walk in at any point in time. So please, look into it, because it’s a very big deal and I want our kids to be safe — especially here at school.”
District response
District policy stipulates that the board is not permitted to reply or follow-up on public forum comments during open session. Speaking with The Tribune after the meeting, Superintendent Kellen Adams commended McMurray on the passion she exuded during her speech.
“I always love when parents want to engage in the process,” he said. “She was advocating for all students, at least that’s the message that I got. I can appreciate that — that’s somebody I can work with.”
Adams disagrees that the district is ripe for catastrophe.
“You can’t, and nor should you, go and publish and publicize your (emergency) protocols and procedures,” Adams said. “You’re kind of telling the bad guys ‘Hey, hit us here.’”
Adams said that others have expressed similar concerns as McMurray, but that he can’t divulge details related to safety protocols.
“Unfortunately, a lot of the things that people want to know are things that I’m not going to share, nor should I share,” he said. “That’s where some of the friction results from.”
Adams said that USD 413 has adhered to all statewide emergency drill mandates, adding that the district remains vigilant in improving its security measures.
“One that we’re really evaluating right now is open entrances that (McMurray) talked about,” Adams said.
Adams said that all doors except for the front entrances are locked at each district building throughout the day.
“Yes, the front doors are very much open,” he said, adding that there’s been internal dialogue on the topic since 2020.
All doors remained locked at the previous school district he worked for, and Adams was surprised to learn that USD 413 did not have the same protocol.
“I kind of broached it at the time (I was hired), and the general sentiment was ‘No, we want our buildings to be inviting — we don’t want to inconvenience parents and visitors,’” he said. “Well, a lot has changed and maybe it is time to reconsider that protocol. In light of making people feel inconvenienced or otherwise, (locked doors) will add that layer of safety that’s not there.”
Those entering through the unlocked doors in the front have unfettered access to the front offices, which Adams believes is the district’s No. 1 vulnerability.
“I hate to say this — but you can literally be in the office and put a gun to the head of the secretary pretty darn quick,” Adams said. “That’s the sad reality.”
Getting a fix
While a bond issue seems to be the likeliest path for districtwide security improvements, Adams said it might not be necessary to address the front door issue.
“At each of our buildings, we have a two-entrance front corridor,” he said, referring to entrances that contain both interior and exterior doors. So we could vet (visitors) at the exterior door before we allow them into the corridor — or we could let them come in and vet them inside.”
Adams conceded that the district still needs to enhance its front-entrance security with cameras and a video doorbell.
“We do need to get that installed,” he said,” but the capability is there.”
With the Uvalde school shooting in the national spotlight, Adams provided his thoughts on potential solutions being bandied about.
“I am not a fan of arming teachers,” he said, noting that his wife is a teacher for Humboldt USD 258. “She will tell you that she does not think that’s a good idea.”
Adams is a proponent of districts employing their own police forces or in most cases, school resource officers.
“Properly arming them and keeping them equipped with proper training and technology and equipment,” he said.
Adams circled back to infrastructure as a key deterrent to those looking to inflict violence.
“Infrastructure does make a difference,” he said. “If you have buildings that are wide-open to the public, those will always be less safe than buildings that have locked doors.”
Addressing one of McMurray’s questions, Adams said preparation is a key component, which he measures by the seriousness of those participating in the drills.
“(It’s) preparation for a response that’s hopefully never needed, but not making light of the preparation,” he said. “How many times do we do the drills and just go through the motions and actually really think about if the (scenario) really happened — and how do I want to react? It’s that response preparation that I think is the missing component.”
As it relates to non-front entrance doors, Adams noted that district personnel should refrain from “blocking doors open.”
“It’s the little things,” he said.
Leaving doors ajar seems to be a habit of many personnel within the district.
Adams said that electrified door hardware is another potential solution.
“Maybe it’s time for us here in 413 to say ‘Hey, we’re going to spend some coin, and electrify all those doors’ so that we can at least monitor and know when doors are left open,” Adams said.
