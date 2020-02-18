CONNIE WOODARD
USD 413 public relations
Artwork by two Chanute Elementary students has been selected to be part of a statewide exhibit in Topeka in celebration of Youth Art Month by the Kansas Art Education Association.
A drawing and watercolor by second grader Charlotte Wolf and a painting by fifth grader Anni O’Dell will hang in an exhibit from February 22 to March 22 at the Sabatini Gallery in the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library. A reception and awards ceremony will take place on the final day of the show.
Every art teacher in the state is allowed to submit one piece of student artwork from every school where they teach. At CES, art teachers Halsey Wright and Brett Rinehart each chose one piece.
Rinehart said his students had been looking at work by Peter Max, a German-American artist known for using bright colors reflecting the psychedelic and pop art culture of the 1960s.
He asked the students to create a piece similar in style, incorporating their own ideas while using a one point perspective and fluorescent colors in their work.
“Anni did a real good job. She made colors very bright in the sky and then softened it in the clouds making them look almost fluffy,” Rinehart said. “Her blending of the colors was very well done.”
O’Dell said that coming up with what she wanted to do was difficult, but she was pleased with the project.
“I liked it. It was pretty cool and fun to make,” she said.
It was also challenging.
“It took me a long time (to finish). I had to come in and work on it outside of class so I could finish it,” she said. “It was hard work.”
Wright chose Wolf’s artwork from an assignment stemming from American artist Georgia O’Keefe’s paintings of natural materials in the southwest.
Her students started with an actual skull, Wright said. They had to look at the three-dimensional object and then draw it as a two-dimensional picture.
“Going from 3-D to 2-D is really very hard to do. She (Wolf) flattened it out in a very mature manner,” Wright said.
Wolf sketched it out in pencil and then added watercolor to the flowers around the skull, depicting it all very nicely, the teacher said.
“I like how it looks realistic,” Wolf added.
