GREG LOWER
A contingent of 12 Chanute students and chaperones traveled to the nation’s capital last weekend to take part in the first March for Life since the Supreme Court rollback of the Roe v. Wade decision.
Eight students from 9th through 12th grade from Chanute schools and Chanute Christian Academy, along with four chaperones left by bus the evening of Jan. 18 and returned Monday evening. The event was organized by the National March for Life organization and locally by the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, which covers southeast Kansas. The diocese sent 13 buses carrying 35 people.
The group slept on the bus during the trip and stayed at a hotel in Washington, DC, from Jan. 19 to 22.
Father JD Betzen with St. Patrick Catholic Church has been in Chanute for six months and this was his fifth time to attend the march. Two of the other chaperones had attended before and two or three of the young people had, too.
The first time Betzen attended was in 2014 when he was in the seminary and the most recent time was five years ago. Last summer, he wondered if the march would be held because of the ruling, and he did not think about attending until a month ago.
“I’m grateful that we still have the representation,” Betzen said.
The weather was nicer this year, although the numbers were smaller, he said.
Before the march itself Jan. 20 on the Mall in Washington, DC, the Chanute people took part at a Life Rally and service with 3,000 people in an arena. One of the speakers had a twin sister born with Down Syndrome.
“Even if her life is different, it’s still full of a lot of love,” Betzen said.
The Chanute group was towards the front of the crowd, he said, east of the Washington Monument. The march usually ends at the Supreme Court building, but this year the route added a walk to the Capitol building to focus on legislation.
“The purpose is still there,” Betzen said.
The rest of the time was spent visiting Washington sites and memorials. They visited the Washington and Lincoln memorials on the mall, and on Saturday went to Mass and visited the National Basilica. While there, they saw the Pope John Paul II shrine, and visited Arlington National Cemetery , the World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorials, and witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
On Sunday, they visited the US Holocaust Museum and prayed outside a Planned Parenthood clinic.
