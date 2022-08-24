STU BUTCHER
Mother Nature hasn’t been kind; however, gardener Chris Reed relishes walking the path with God.
Reed is a first-timer in trying her hand at the city’s community garden on South Katy Ave. adjacent to Katy Park.
A relative newcomer to Chanute — she moved here to be close to her son, daughter-in-law and three granddaughters, ages 5, 3 and 2 — last year she couldn’t make arrangements to take advantage of the community garden.
A coworker at Cleaver Farm & Home knew someone who had a spot, Rudy Potocnik, who has participated more than 10 years.
Reed admitted she got a late start on her two plots, and heavy rains in the spring didn’t help.
The majority of plantings were from seed and too much rain and not enough sunshine weren’t conducive for the growing process.
Reed implemented a detailed plan for her garden.
“I tried some new techniques for growing squash upright, growing tomatoes up a trellis, also for pole beans and cucumbers,” she said. “I like to build things and decided to make them bigger and more sturdy so they would last several years.”
The garden has a wide variety of produce, including potatoes, bush beans and pole beans, corn, squash, zucchini, okra, tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, onions, radishes, cucumbers and cantaloupe.
She has 12 different varieties of tomatoes and currently has 126 plants.
Juliette - a large cherry tomato - has done well and she is still waiting for some of them to turn.
“I always enjoyed gardening, but haven’t had yard space,” Reed said. “Then I found out I could get a spot there.”
Vegetables are mounting on her table.
“I’ve eaten quite a bit, I’ve canned some, and the majority of it I’ve just given away,” she said. “I like to grow things and I love fresh vegetables and wanted to be able to can some things.”
Reed has definitely invested a lot of time in her project.
“I was spending every day when I would get off work, from 6 to dark.”
She has been able to take a break from that now that everything is established and the weeds aren’t growing quite like they were. And there’s also been some relief from 100-plus degree temperatures.
“I could handle the 100 degrees, but that 108 - it was time to go,” Reed said.
She uses soaker hoses so there isn’t a lot of excess water.
“I don’t want to waste it,” she said. “It’s nice the city provides the water.”
One of the biggest challenges has been raccoons.
“They got first pick of my corn,” Reed said. “They saved me a few, but got at least half. I put up 80 ears and they got the best ones. I picked early just to get what I got.”
She noted that the guys who have been gardening out there for a while are great people, great to visit with and share tips and ideas.
“It’s a great learning experience,” Reed said. “Like my dad says, ‘There’s always next year.’”
She says the entire garden is a blessing.
“This is my garden of grace,” Reed said. “God has granted me this opportunity and I’m very thankful for it. It gives me an opportunity to enjoy time with Him out there — I get a great deal of peace from that. And the gifts He allows me to grow, I can share with others.”
