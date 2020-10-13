GALS FCE to provide drive-through trick-or-treat
HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt City Council voted Monday night to piggyback on Thrive Allen County for economic assistance, particularly for its new industrial park.
Humboldt agreed to pay $10,000 a year for the services of Jonathan Goering, Thrive’s economic development director. Iola, Allen County and Iola Industries have paid $20,000 each since 2013.
Cole Herder, city administrator, noted he doesn’t have the knowledge or time to recruit businesses to the new 26-acre industrial park.
The first tenant, Murphy Tractors, a John Deere service center, has been stocking parts and hiring employees. A grand opening is expected to be announced soon.
Humboldt is seeking other businesses to fill the other three-acre platted lots.
Mostly known for economic development, in 2013 Thrive became a contractor for the city of Iola, Allen County and Iola Industries, Thrive CEO and President Lisse Regehr said.
“We’ve had some great wins — G&W Foods, Eastgate Lofts, Velo Bike Shop, the transition of Stubs Market to the Marmaton Market Co-op, Green CoverSeed, and something very exciting on the horizon,” she said. “This summer we brought on a new Economic Development Manager, Jonathon Goering. We met with Monarch to discuss economic development areas of growth and concern within the community.”
Thrive is also administering the county’s $2.4 million in SPARK/CARES funding.
Thirty-nine grants are being distributed to eligible businesses and organizations totaling $292,500.
Known for its traditional trick-or-treat parade downtown, plans have changed this year to due the COVID-19 coronavirus threat.
The council approved closing 8th Street from New York to Bridge 4:30 to 5:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 31 for a safe drive through Halloween activity sponsored by GALS FCE for children through fifth grade.
“There’ll be two lanes for families to drive through and GALS members will be wearing masks and gloves,” Herder said.
In his city administrator’s report, Herder noted the county installed a voting box in front of the Ambulance Station and will install another at the Courthouse.
The box will be bolted down, have video surveillance and ballots will be removed regularly.
He said the construction progress of the new butcher shop and grocery store is going well.
The Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL) program has asked if it can start its SEK visit in Humboldt on Dec, 9 to hear the city’s story. They’ll meet at Monarch and hear about the cement industry. This will be the 15th class. Dick Works was in the 6th class and is on the board. KARL alumni from Humboldt also include Ray Ladd, Jarred Sterling, and Randall Debler.
KARL is a two-year course offering intensive study, training and travel for leaders in Kansas agriculture and rural communities.
