MATT RESNICK
A portion of funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) Fund will be utilized to enhance social and emotional well-being of USD 413 students, according to Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester.
Of the $4 million-plus the district received from the ESSER III package, the federal government requires that a minimum of 20 percent – $805,181 in this case – be spent on learning loss. The district’s draft plan includes the hiring of social-emotional learning coaches for both the elementary and secondary levels.
“That really is to provide the needed social-skill training and education to our students for what they’ve missed (during the pandemic),” Koester said at December’s Board of Education meeting Dec. 6.
Koester noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly rough on the emotional wellbeing of younger students.
“Specifically in younger grades, with not being able to interact with peers in the classroom setting as we had to remain socially distanced,” he said. “Social-distancing doesn’t really lead to 5-year-olds learning how to play together and share things and do all of those school things that we’re trying to teach them to do.”
According to the draft, one social-emotional coach apiece will be hired for CHS and CES, with a total three-year price tag of $420,000.
“This (money) spent here is to try to bridge that gap for two to three years,” Koester said, “and get that back up to a level of kids being able to really be prepared for school — to be school children.”
The proposal also includes the hiring of reading and math facilitators, also for a three-year duration at $420,000. Koester noted that the pandemic has greatly hindered districtwide instructional strategies as well as the implementation of programs. Koester said that the district is set to eventually receive new source materials for those subject areas.
“The better implementation we have of those new materials, the more effective they will become across the board,” Koester said.
The final disbursement of money in relation to learning loss will be for the hiring of a districtwide technology integration coach, at $70,000 per year for three years.
“As everybody has seen, our use of technology has increased and has changed in the way we should be using technology to integrate into classrooms to
improve learning and outcomes,” Koester said. “Therefore, we felt like hiring this person would better implement those plans.”
The money spent for those three areas easily eclipses the 20 percent minimum requirement for learning loss.
“We felt that all three of those things were really important to address moving forward from the pandemic,” Koester said.
Board President Cassie Cleaver wanted to know what the contingency plan is if the district is not able to fill those positions.
“Does that (funding) just go back into the pot to use for something else, or can you resubmit your application?” she asked.
Koester replied that the district can over- and underspend within reason for those categories. If the district is unable to fill one or more of the positions and it drops them under the 20 percent spending requirement for learning loss, they would look to apply those funds to other pertinent areas.
“Some of the things that we’ve talked about with learning loss would be continuing to expand summer school or summer learning opportunities,” Koester said, “as well as continue the expansion of after school opportunities to address learning deficits.”
In that case, the district would be required to submit a revised application to the state in order to proceed forward with the change in plans.
“As long as it fits under that same category as a learning loss, I don’t see that it would be an issue,” Koester said.
Cleaver asked for clarification as to whether or not ESSER III is to be dispersed as a one-time funding.
“This is like grandma sending you birthday money in your birthday card,” Cleaver said. “It’s not anything we want to put into a pot that is money that will come out continually every year.”
Koester confirmed that it is in fact a one-time expense and cannot be budgeted as continuous spending over an indefinite duration of time.
“And being honest about it, these positions are a little bit scary,” Koester said, “because we want these people to come in and bridge the gap that we see right now.”
Koester drew an ESSER funding parallel to grant dollars.
“At the end of grant dollars, you have to make a determination of, is that a position we feel like we’re getting value from?” he said. “But we certainly can’t put this money to positions that we already have and say we will just make up a deficit here or there in the short-term, and hope that it fixes itself in the long-term. Because it won’t. This will likely be the last round of money that we get, and when it’s spent, it’s gone. It will not replenish itself.”
Koester’s presentation was part of a public hearing on the matter. There was no public input.
HVAC upgrades
The remainder of the money, nearly $3 million, is earmarked for HVAC system upgrades at CHS and CES. Additionally, $813,754 from the ESSER II Fund was previously allotted for the district’s HVAC upgrades.
The expenditure of those funds will be used for the purposes of improving air quality. A memo from the district said the project will address a need created by the pandemic to provide increased ventilation at those facilities. It will also mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, creating a safer environment for staff, students and patrons.
Koester said the HVAC upgrades make sense for the district.
“It is a one-time expense that we see the benefit of for the next 10, 12, 15 years,” he said.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said the next step is to forward the application to an internal task committee for approval.
“That internal task committee referees the application and then forwards it on to the State Board of Education,” he said. “Mr. Koester, if he has everything approved tonight, will likely be forwarding that on to the internal task force.”
Adams said the only remaining issue was whether the district was going to meet the state board’s December deadline.
“I believe we won’t,” he said. “So the earliest this would be approved would be at the January state board meeting.”
Cleaver thanked Koester for his work on the application.
“I know this probably is just not like ‘write a note to somebody’ about this — I know it takes a lot of work,” she said. “So Matt and your team, and whoever else did this, thank you so much for putting in the time and planning.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.