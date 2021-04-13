GREG LOWER
The Neosho County Health Department joined other providers in pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine scheduled for Tuesday.
The health department had scheduled 10 appointments Tuesday for patients to receive the vaccine against COVID-19, but immunization nurse Paula Roberts said they were able to contact all the patients. The vaccinations were either changed to the Moderna vaccine or the patients asked to schedule at a later date to see how the situation develops.
Of 7 million Johnson & Johnson vaccinations already given, six people have developed blood clot issues that lead to the pause.
“Very rare, but out of an abundance of caution, we’re stopping it,” Roberts said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in one dose, while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses.
Roberts said the health department has not been able to track down all of the vaccinations by other providers to determine how many people have received vaccine in Neosho County. But she said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting a vaccination rate of 31 percent for Neosho County.
If people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from another provider, Roberts said, and notice issues with headaches, abdominal or leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of the shot, they should see a doctor.
“Just as important as getting vaccines into arms, is making sure those vaccines are safe,” Governor Laura Kelly said Tuesday. “In the meantime, we anticipate our shipments of Pfizer and Moderna to continue and we will build on the one-third of Kansans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The federal government will further study links between the vaccine and the rare blood clotting disorder. An emergency meeting of the CDC’s advisory committee has been scheduled for Wednesday.
The NCHD reported Tuesday 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 33 confirmed deaths and 38 people in quarantine. There were 1,864 total cases out of 7,893 people tested, and 1,821 have recovered.
