GREG LOWER
Occupants of the former Walsh Hotel, which has reverted back to the Tioga Hotel, are facing problems related to its change of ownership, further complicated by the situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Residents may be asked to leave, a move that some say violates a pandemic-related governor’s order. One said he would seek legal action, but courts have been closed.
A Florida judge this week turned over ownership to Kansas City restaurant owner and previous owner Todd Johnson, who sold the hotel and Big Hill Lodge near Cherryvale to Florida businessman Caleb Walsh in July.
Johnson sent letters to hotel residents dated Tuesday, informing them of room rates and giving them until 2 pm Wednesday to either leave or make arrangements for payment.
The letters say that any payment made to Walsh is irrelevant, but those who check out by 2 pm Wednesday will not owe anything.
Those who remain without arrangements could be charged with trespassing.
The letter said Walsh made a substantial down payment when he bought the hotel on July 10 via a contract for deed, but he did not make the full first payment and was supposed to make monthly payments over the next 10 years. Instead, Walsh filed for bankruptcy in October.
Johnson said Walsh had filed bankruptcy on multiple companies since 2018.
One Tioga Hotel resident received notice that the rate for his room would be $80 per night or $1,200 per month effective Wednesday. The letter advised occupants to seek refunds on previous credit card payments to Walsh.
But resident Quentin Baylor, who has lived in the Tioga for 1 1/2 months, said the move violates Gov. Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-06, which was signed Tuesday.
That order prevents residential and commercial evictions until May 1.
Baylor said he would contact an attorney, but the Kansas Supreme Court issued an administrative order Thursday that restricts court activity during the pandemic.
Dariel Johnson, a Houston resident who has been at the Tioga since the beginning of March, said the previous rate was $800 a month. She said several residents are working at the Coffeyville refinery during its turn-around, but that Todd Johnson was not willing to work with residents who wanted to stay.
Baylor said he moved into the Tioga for affordable housing, and paid $600 a month for a two-bedroom apartment with kitchenette. He said Todd Johnson increased the rate to $1,400.
Todd Johnson declined to comment on the matter.
