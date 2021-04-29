GREG LOWER
The Chanute Regional Development Authority approved plans for a new downtown mural and a business incentive during Thursday’s monthly meeting.
The board approved funding for repairs to the exterior of the Ryan Disbrow State Farm Insurance agency downtown. Those repairs have already been completed.
Disbrow requested $1,500 of the $6,500 repairs, which the CRDA approved through its Downtown Revitalization Grant program. Board members also approved up to $3,000 for a mural on Disbrow’s building.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez said artist Bob Cross volunteered to do the mural.a
An earlier downtown mural on the exterior of Opie’s restaurant was funded half by the city and half by Main Street Chanute.
The CRDA also approved $11,000 over three years in incentive funding to Culaccino Coffee, the franchisee of Scooter’s. Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce Director Jane Brophy said a ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11 am May 7 at Scooter’s new location on south Santa Fe.
Godinez reported that Orizon Aerostructures is in the process of hiring 75 employees. He also reported that the sale of 10 acres at 35th and Plummer has closed, but the owners are not ready to make an announcement.
The board heard that the Chanute Land Bank has accepted the donation of the 1899 Masonic Temple building in the 100 block of west Main. Godinez said the land bank does not plan to spend additional funds, and renovation will be up to a new owner.
