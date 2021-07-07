GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners will schedule a Revenue Neutral Rate hearing before considering the 2022 budget, they said at Tuesday evening’s budget workshop.
The hearing is required under a new state law in certain budget situations. Chanute Finance Director Cory Kepley said it may not be required for Chanute, but the Neosho County Clerk recommended scheduling one.
Chanute is among several taxing entities that face budget issues because of what Chanute Mayor Jacob LaRue called mismanagement at the county level.
The city’s valuation has been impacted by changes in Ash Grove Cement and Evergy appraisals. Other taxing bodies have seen valuation impacts from the Neosho Ridge Wind electric generation facility. An appraisal protest by Ash Grove was settled in the company’s favor, which reduced the Chanute valuation by $3.6 million. City officials said the county seemed to settle too easily.
“It didn’t appear there was much of a fight,” Kepley said. “It saved Ash Grove money and it cost every resident.”
Commissioner Phil Chaney offered to bet that nobody would show up for the RNR hearing.
Initial valuations in the footprint of Neosho Ridge, certified June 1, included a $107 million appraisal of the wind farm, which is supposed to be exempt from property taxes for 10 years.
Although the change did not affect Chanute, the city also saw a change when the state gave an incorrect value for Evergy properties, County Clerk Heather Elsworth said last week.
Elsworth said she was notified of the Neosho Ridge change June 26 and later found out about the state problem. New valuation statements would be sent out Tuesday, she said.
Generally, taxing entities budget their intended spending and other revenue sources, then the ad valorem tax is based on the levy needed to raise that amount from the initial property valuation. The budget authorizes a maximum mill levy, and the final levy is determined from the final county valuation in November. If the November valuation is higher than the June valuation, the mill levy decreases.
Under the new law, an ad valorem increase from the previous year must be below the Revenue Neutral Rate, or else a hearing is required.
Kepley said the city’s 2022 budget intended to transfer money from the electrical utility to keep below the RNR limit. Because of the delay an RNR hearing would cause, Kepley said the budget deadline will be moved back to mid-September.
Water, trash rates discussed
Commissioners Tuesday evening discussed city utilities, including possible rate increases and expansion of the fiber optic broadband service.
The discussion followed a tour by commissioners of city facilities, including the freshwater treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, two power plants and the Santa Fe Park ballfields.
City staff is proposing a water rate increase of three-quarters of a cent. This amounts to about a 12 percent increase or an additional $3.68 per month for the average bill. Officials face the pending expense of replacing clarifiers at the treatment plant.
A possible trash increase of $3.49 per month, or 17 percent, is also proposed. The trash department needs to replace a baling machine.
Kepley said Chanute’s water and trash rates are not much different from other cities.
No increase is proposed for sewer rates. Officials said they expect to have $5 million in an Inflow and Infiltration fund by the time construction starts on a new sewage treatment plant.
City Manager Todd Newman and Assistant City Manager Ryan Folmer said Chanute has not received enough rainfall to determine the amount of treatment capacity needed for a new plant.
No changes planned
for gas, electric
No changes are planned for gas and electric rates, either. Newman said November and December were mild last year. A sharp cold snap in February impacted gas prices, which Newman said are a moving target. He also said the city’s gas storage is back up to 88 percent.
Officials also hope that making other utilities more self-supporting will reduce the amount transferred out of the electric utility to subsidize the others.
Commissioners looked over a Blue Book of city property improvements funded under a quarter-cent sales tax. Plans next year include window replacement at the Memorial Building and Judicial Center, which will bring them up to replacing half of the 87 windows at the Memorial Building and half of the 85 windows at the Judicial Center.
The project also includes remodeling the commission meeting room.
Newman proposed a five-year plan for expanding the fiber optic network. The first neighborhood to be connected is a triangle-shaped area north of Main Street and east of the railroad tracks.
Newman said the construction will cost $50,000 with $23,080 in engineering costs. Most of the work can be done in-house, and the city has much of the materials needed.
Expenses for each of the following four years would be roughly $40,000 for engineering and $370,000 for construction.
But after customers signed on to previous fiber projects and the city received a grant, Newman said the expansion is almost pay-as-you-go with a short payoff period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.