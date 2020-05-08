ERIC SPRUILL
When he isn’t working at Commercial Bank or in his role as city commissioner, Tim Fairchild often finds himself dabbling in music. With a positive outlook on life, it’s not hard for him to find inspiration.
But there was one thing he couldn’t get off his mind. He remembers going to his aunt Glenna Kuhn’s house, who had taken possession of his grandmother Anna Fairchild’s dining room table.
“This table was already a large table, but as the family grew she would add these table leaves to it so the whole family could sit around and have Sunday dinner,” he said.
But it wasn’t until years after his Grandpa Leo and Grandma Anna had passed that he learned about the other side of the table leaves.
“When we would leave these family gatherings, she would write about them on the back of the table leaves,” Fairchild said. “I never had any idea about it until we were eating at my aunt’s house. So years ago, I went back and she let me take the table leaves.”
Fairchild loves bluegrass music. He plays the guitar, mandolin and the banjo. He likes to have jam sessions with people throughout the community and to travel around to bluegrass festivals in his spare time.
While at one of these festivals, he heard a singer/songwriter named Donna Ulisse. Her music reminded him of why he loved bluegrass.
“Bluegrass is more about telling a story. People always see it as the little boy picking the banjo in the movie Deliverance,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s about passing on traditions and telling stories.”
Inspired by her songwriting ability, Fairchild already had the perfect source for telling the perfect story about his family.
He recalls Sunday dinners with his family at the family farm just east of town and when they moved into a house that was nearby the bank at which he now is president.
“Every Sunday, we had these huge chicken dinners at Grandma’s. She would fry the chicken in this big cast iron skillet. I am not saying these were the most healthy meals. She would make this big tray of blackberry cobbler. They had this milk separator they kept in another building, where they would separate the milk from the cream. They would sell the milk, but she would store the cream in the refrigerator. Well, when we got the cobbler on our plates, she would just cover it in this cream,” he said.
“Another thing she liked to do was make this homemade bread. She would cover it in butter and then pour sugar all over it. Like I said, not healthy but it sure was good.”
She also liked to write about the conversations they had at the dinner table, which is what he found out much later when reading her notes on the table leaves.
“I remember at the farm, we go play out in these old mulberry bushes and we would come back with our clothes all stained up. Turns out she loved that. These are the things she wrote about,” he said.
He also found out that his grandfather liked to write as well.
“I didn’t really get to know my grandfather very well; he passed away when I was young. But later on I found out he liked to write in journals. He just had these huge stacks of notebooks filled with how he spent his day and what he thought about it,” Fairchild said. “I was impressed because I share many of his thoughts. I had also written in journals. I had a gratitude journal. I would find three things I was happy had happened every day and why it meant something to me.”
Through all the notes of his family history he had, Tim decided to write a song and he wanted to share it with everyone on Mother’s Day. (Lyrics printed on page 2). “It’s just a message of positivity during these tough times,” he said. “Always remember the good times we get to spend with our family. Family keeps us going in the right direction and they build our confidence.”
Grandma’s Table Leaves
by Tim Fairchild
(Verse)
I see her standing in her kitchen
Long after we had gone to bed
Pondering the love and laughter
Things we shared, things left unsaid
Her quiet disposition
Made us all feel warm and safe
She made a list of our meetings
Our dinners at her place
(chorus)
It’s a model we all should follow
Keeping loved ones well in view
She preached at that old table
Sharing thoughts that were true
Her list of family meetings
Simple thoughts and loving scenes
Written by hand at our departing
On Grandma’s table leaves
Pan fried chicken for our feasting
Blackberry cobbler drenched with cream
There could be no Sunday better
We all busted at the seams
Like kings and queens she served us
Butter and sugar on homemade bread
Her recipes and direction
From her heart not from her head
(repeat chorus)
It’s a model we all should follow
Keeping loved ones well in view
She preached at that old table
Sharing thoughts that were true
Her list of family meetings
Simple thoughts and loving scenes
Written by hand at our departing
On Grandma’s table leaves
(Verse)
Grandma had a prudent vision
Serve yourself and those next to you
She did this at that table
Adding leaves as we grew
Now it doesn’t seem that simple
To build a family good and free
When I’m lost in all my searching
I read Grandma’s table leaves
(repeat chorus)
It’s a model we all should follow
Keeping loved ones well in view
She preached at that old table
Sharing thoughts that were true
Her list of family meetings
Simple thoughts and loving scenes
Written by hand at our departing
On Grandma’s table leaves
