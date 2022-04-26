County Commission looks to recoup roughly $60K from Thuston, Clark cases
MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Commissioners seemingly dropped the hammer on County Attorney Linus Thuston and his office at Monday’s county commission meeting.
At the tail end of the meeting, 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore motioned to suspend the use of all four credit cards within the county attorney’s account. At the previous commission meeting April 12, Galemore sounded the alarm on use of county-issued credit cards, noting that more transparency is needed in relation to many of those expenditures. Galemore was most troubled by redactions on invoices from Thuston’s office. Thuston previously stated that all expenses fell within the parameters of his budget, and that the commission should not be questioning him on the topic.
“There’s nothing in any statute that guarantees we provide them a credit card,” Galemore said. “I think that we (should) make the motion to suspend the county attorney’s credit cards. That’s going to be my motion until this can be resolved.”
While Galemore said Thuston will have to operate through accounts payable going forward, Commission Chair Gail Klaassen appeared somewhat taken aback by Galemore’s jolting motion.
“How do you operate?” Klaassen asked. “Is he not allowed to use his own personal credit card and get reimbursed for it?”
“He can do that if he wants, but he’s done using the county credit cards,” Galemore said.
Galemore added that he was through playing games.
“(Thuston) telling us we have no authority to supervise any expenditures within the county as a commission is totally wrong,” Galemore said.
“I agree,” said 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff.
Galemore cited Thuston’s attitude at the April 12 meeting, which entailed a 90-minute exchange between Thuston and the commissioners. In addition to a full denial of any illicit expenditures, Thuston also told Galemore that he was unaware of a meeting that had recently taken place with department heads. Galemore said he was told the topic of the meeting centered on credit card receipts and what department heads were required to provide to commissioners in order to be reimbursed. Galemore referred to the meeting as a “mass mutiny” over credit card expenditures.
“(Thuston) was adamant that the discussion didn’t happen,” Galemore said.
While he initially denied any knowledge of the meeting in response to Galemore’s over
While Thuston was not present for Monday’s meeting, the motion to suspend his office’s credit cards passed by a 3-0 margin. County Clerk Heather Elsworth asked commissioners if an email would be satisfactory for informing Thuston of the vote. Galemore said suspension of the credit cards becomes effective once Community National Bank is contacted on the matter. Elsworth said notification would be sent first thing in the morning today, and suspension of the credit cards will likely take place shortly thereafter.
In an interview with The Tribune, Galemore said that Thuston has recently presented himself in a way in which he has the appearance of guilt — noting that he's denied everything, admitted nothing and deflected blame.
"In his response in Saturday’s (Tribune) article, I felt like that's what he mainly was doing," Galemore said. "We are here as a commission to see accountability and how things are spent. We can always question what expenditures are taken out of the county's funds."
Galemore said that he was also upset that Thuston had previously engaged in private meetings with the other commissioners in relation to the topic of credit card expenditures, saying that Thuston openly admitted to it.
"I'm not sure what those meetings would have entailed," Galemore said.
It was also recently revealed that a criminal complaint lodged against Thuston was forwarded by the Neosho County Sheriff's Office to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for review. Galemore was unsure if Thuston will be able to effectively carry out his duties if under KBI investigation.
"As an elected official, he will have to make that call if he feels he's compromised," Galemore said.
Recouping funds
Galemore brought another issue to light. While he did not provide a full overview, Galemore told commissioners that the county should seek outside legal representation in order to recoup approximately $60,000 in legal fees spent on behalf of Thuston's office for an ethics violation case. In order to avoid a conflict of interest, Galemore said that County Counselor Seth Jones will not have any involvement.
"I have names of several attorneys that we can go to," Galemore said, adding that he will present commissioners with a list of those names at the May 10 meeting. "It's to the tune of around $60,000 that should not have been paid."
According to a more detailed account provided by Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor, $59,014 was billed to Reynolds Law Firm for its representation of Thuston and former Deputy County Attorney David Clark in an ethics violation case. Taylor also alleges that Thuston insisted he was acting as a private attorney in that matter and not in his capacity of county attorney in relation to incidents investigated in the ethics probe.
"Should the taxpayers really be paying for Linus Thuston's defense when he argued he was not acting as county attorney?" Taylor wrote in an April 14 post on the Neosho County Sheriff's Facebook page. "Frankly, it was time for the Neosho County citizens to know the truth."
See a future edition of The Tribune for more on Monday’s county commission meeting.
tures, Thuston ultimately told The Tribune that he was in fact present for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.