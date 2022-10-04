GREG LOWER
Chanute school administrators said they would take action as early as Tuesday morning after discussion at Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting about transgender students using the girls restrooms.
“I think it is vitally important that the status quo is not what we allow,” said board member Ross Hendrickson.
The issue drew an estimated 75 people to the Chanute High School auditorium, a larger audience than at the September board meeting. The board heard 30 minutes of comments on the topic, met with attorneys for 40 minutes, and heard a presentation from Superintendent Kellen Adams about the issue.
The board did not have a formal vote, but gave a consensus to have schools deal with the controversy through changes in practice and directives to encourage use of individual restrooms, informing parents and students about the option, and modifications to communal restrooms to increase privacy.
Eight members of the audience addressed the board during the open forum. Some said they wanted a policy on restroom use.
“You all’ve had a whole month to come up with something,” CHS junior Starr Ray said.
In his presentation, Adams warned that a formal policy could have unintended consequences, such as the impact on single parents with children and pregnant women, and a policy on paper without enforcement could not prevent someone entering a restroom.
The audience applauded speakers during the open forum. Three of the speakers addressed the board at the September meeting.
“Please stop asking us to sacrifice our children’s privacy and safety,” Derek Waggoner said.
Mary Splechter reiterated Waggoner’s comments.
“A bathroom is a safe haven for my child,” she said. “Why does that trump what my child’s assigned gender identity is?”
She said she does not believe the transgender student is a danger, but leaving no option for a gray area is the best policy.
“Who actually is allowing any kind of safety net?” Splechter said.
Sam Smeed announced he planned to file for the school board next year.
“I will force every one up there to show what side of the fence you’re on,” he said. He said the rights of girls were dismissed and now they are changing clothes in cars and waiting until after school to use the restroom.
Melissa Ketchum said her sister is a student at CHS and does not eat or drink during school to avoid using the restroom.
“These girls should be safe,” she said, adding that Target stores in Houston accommodated transgender customers in restrooms, but ended it after six months because of multiple rapes.
Target announced transgender restrooms across the chain in 2016, but the Tribune has not been able to confirm Ketchum’s statements.
Mendy Burnett, an elementary school teacher, said she adopted rules created by her students and said they are struggling with anxiety. She did not directly express a position for or against transgender students and became emotional while giving a statement.
“Please don’t ask me to lie to a child,” she concluded.
Dr. David Guernsey said he has patients who are transgender.
“The way they feel is genuine,” he said, noting that he has heard some ugly things. “You will find these are normal kids.”
He also received applause, but not as much as other speakers.
Jessica Audiss was interrupted multiple times by applause. She wants her daughter to be safe.
“I want her voice to be heard,” she said. “When is somebody going to be reprimanded for their actions?”
In an unrelated article in the Tribune Saturday, Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said only the parents of a disciplined student are told about any action taken.
“How many times are we going to let this individual get away with this?” Audiss said, suggesting that students go to the restroom during class times using the “buddy system.”
CHS has four pairs of communal gender-specific restrooms, which Adams described as “gang style.” The high school also has five individual-use restrooms accessible from student areas, in addition to individual-use restrooms accessible through the nurse’s or cowaches’ offices. These are kept locked when not in use, and can be locked from inside by a deadbolt.
In his presentation, Adams said students could get a restroom key from an office, similar to the system used in the past by gas stations.
“We need to think of how that looks in practice,” he said.
Alternatively, the district could retrofit keycard scanners. That would take time, Adams said, and would cost $2,500 per door or $25,000 for both CHS and Chanute Elementary School. Royster Middle School would also be retrofitted, but since it is an older building, it has fewer individual-use restrooms.
Individual restrooms would be available for transgender students or non-transgender students who do not want to share a restroom with a transgender student.
Adams said after the meeting that individual-use restrooms could also be used by non-transgender students who suffer bullying from other students, or just be available to any student.
During the executive session, the board met with its own contracted attorneys and with lawyers from the Kansas Association of School Boards.
In his presentation, Adams covered case law, beginning with the 1954 “Brown versus Topeka Board of Education” that found separate-but-equal facilities were unconstitutional. He also cited four other cases from 1992, 2000 and 2020, including one that twice affirmed that forced use of separate, single-use restrooms was discriminatory.
USD 413 has never had a restroom policy, Adams said, and a majority of the 268 school districts in Kansas are following the status quo. Those that have changed have become more accommodating to transgender students.
He outlined options for the board, including keeping the status quo, changing policy, and minor or major renovations.
“Are you ready to pay for that?” Adams asked. He also said the district could try a mixture.
Hendrickson asked that students who use the individual restrooms be excused for tardiness.
Students used single-use restrooms in the past, but Adams said none have asked the CHS principal this year.
Forum speakers Monday said a student had used a phone camera around restroom partitions. Administrators said there are already restrictions on cell phones.
Representatives of Gravity Works Architecture and DCS Services attended Monday’s meeting to discuss possible renovations. Installing restroom door scanners will need 14 to 16 weeks lead time.
To modify restroom partitions will take two to four weeks for design work. The partition bottoms can be lowered and the tops raised for more privacy, but they cannot go floor to ceiling because of lighting and ventilation. Replacing light partitions with fully-studded walls would also limit space.
The high school would receive priority, first with card access and then with stalls. State law requires bids on expenses of more than $20,000.
Exterior cameras would also be needed to monitor students as they enter and leave the individual restrooms.
Hendrickson received applause for his comment about not allowing the status quo and when he said it was frustrating to have to take these steps because of the actions of a few.
“We have to take action,” he said, adding that he wants the actions to have teeth in them.
“If we’re going to spend some money, let’s do it on improvements and not defending undefendable positions,” Board President Brad LaRue said.
