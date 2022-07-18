MATT RESNICK
Neodesha native Julia Reese has kept busy during her first year as communications director at Neosho County Community College.
Reese has been heavily involved with the production and pending rollout of a series of 90-second promotional/recruitment videos. Six videos are completed and three are currently in the scriptwriting and/or editing stage of production. Several of the finished videos were unveiled at the NCCC trustees’ July 14 meeting and will eventually be uploaded to the school’s YouTube channel.
The first video shown featured international students and members of the college’s International Club — garnering positive feedback from trustees. The remaining videos are related to the school’s Career and Technical Education programs, including Aerostructures, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Construction, Nursing, Phlebotomy/Medical Assistant, Health Information Technology/Healthcare Coding, Occupational Therapy Assistant and Court Reporting/Paralegal.
The videos are designed to provide a brief overview of those programs.
Reese has worked closely with Chanute High School alum Matt Vietti, of Overland Park-based eMVee Creative, on production of the video series.
Reese said the idea was born out of discussions between NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody and area high school counselors.
“They said it would be nice to have some videos that would explain more in-depth to the students what our programs were about,” said Reese, who earned an Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees from NCCC. “The videos can be used on campus, through our counselors and admission office.”
This project marked Reese’s first experience with any type of video production. In addition to coordinating interviews with instructors and students, Reese also analyzes and assists with choosing footage en route to the final cut.
“When picking footage, I want to show students what the program teaches them,” she said. “I wanted to highlight how Neosho County lessens the price and how you can graduate or earn a certificate in two years or less.”
Reese said questions were not submitted to instructors or students in advance of the interviews.
“We did an interview format so it would be very authentic,” she said of the non-scripted style.
The video featuring international students was filmed on campus during International Week in November.
“It’s been really fun and has been great to work with all the instructors and students,” Reese said. “You get to talk to students and really see what’s going on.”
She said lining up interviews has proven to be the most challenging aspect of the project.
“I don’t have direct contact with the students,” she said, noting that she often relies on a middleman instructor to help set up student interviews.
Reese is proud of her work on the project and believes the video series will be greatly beneficial to NCCC.
The release of the videos closely aligns with the opening of NCCC’s multi-million-dollar Mitchell Career and Technical Center this fall.
“It’s an effort to communicate with high school students to let them know the different Career and Technical Education programs that we have at the college,” Inbody said. “The videos look great. They’re very visual — showing people doing the things they’re going to be doing in lab.
“I’ve asked for them to all be done before school starts in August so that we can get them in the hands of counselors.”
Inbody himself was interviewed for the videos. While he took his star turn, he also praised instructors and students for their participation.
“The instructors did a great job,” he said. “Mostly, I love hearing from the students in the programs and the positive experiences they’ve had.”
While the majority of the videos are focused on CTE programs, Inbody said the international video was of equal importance.
“It’s hard for us to get the word out overseas about our different programs,” he said. “When someone contacts us from another country, we’ll be able to send them the YouTube link to that video. It’s me talking, the director of the program talking — but mostly it’s fellow students saying what a great experience they had.”
Inbody also told trustees that NCCC’s International Club was among his personal favorites.
“It’s one of our most closely-knit groups,” he said. “They are very active in the community. You’ll see them helping out at Artist Alley, with blood drives and other things. It is really great to see America through their eyes — things that we take for granted every day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.