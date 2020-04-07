ERIC SPRUILL
USD 413 Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams announced Monday the district’s plans for property they agreed to purchase during the Board of Education meeting held last month.
The board agreed to purchase the property located at 332 W. Main Street from John and Linda Rubow and Thomas and Debra Mikulka for $155,000. The district plans to use the building to hold its New Beginnings Academy (an alternative school), which is currently located at the high school.
“When the property came up for sale, we realized that we had an opportunity to solve a lot of our problems. Food services is now directly next door at Royster Middle School. Those kids will now have the ability to use the gym or the outdoor resources there during recess so they can get some physical activity,” Adams said.
“It (also) solves transportation issues; now they can ride the bus and get off at Royster.”
Adams said the building is currently set up as several offices, which is not conducive to their needs. They plan on gutting the entire building and turning it into a large classroom.
“We don’t have to do anything on the exterior, but we will turn it into an open-floor concept, where they can have some flexibility and move desks around,” Adams said.
“The hope is to have all the work done over the summer. We still don’t know what we are going to name it. We are going to form a committee to gather ideas. But the hope is to have it open in the fall of 2020.”
Adams said the building currently used to hold the alternative program is essentially a double-wide trailer, which didn’t have much room.
“We hope this building opens up more opportunities for our students,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.