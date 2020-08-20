GREG LOWER
Trustees for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center voted to end their appeal of a lawsuit against the hospital.
Trustees voted to drop their appeal of the suit by anesthetist Gregg Rickabaugh against NMRMC and its Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks and to accept a 50 percent reimbursement from Quorum, the hospital’s management consulting firm, for the hospital’s payment of the uninsured portion of a judgment against Franks.
In November, a jury found that the hospital breached a contract with Rickabaugh, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, and his company Chanute Anesthesia Services when it terminated him in 2016.
The jury awarded Rickabaugh $86,381 each from the hospital and Franks, plus $1.5 million from Franks. Rickabaugh had sought $5.2 million.
Trustees voted in December to appeal the civil suit.
Trustees also voted to enter a new written management agreement with Quorum, contingent on the company’s approval.
In other business, hospital Chief Operations Officer Wendy Brazil reported that NMRMC is working with the school district and Neosho County Community College for COVID-19 testing. Chanute schools plan to resume classes Monday for the new school year, and NCCC students move in to dorms this weekend.
Franks reported on virtual town hall meetings he is having during the coronavirus pandemic.
After the trustees’ meeting, CFO Nancy Woodyard said NMRMC had $5.2 million in net operating revenue and $4.7 million in operating expenses, for a net gain of $472,553.
