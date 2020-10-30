Candidate profiles by Greg Lower/Tribune
Incumbent: Thompson
For 9th District Kansas House incumbent Republican Kent Thompson, Iola, 2020 has been an unusual year out of 20 years in politics.
Historically, candidates get out to and attend large events, but Thompson said he has never run a campaign during an epidemic before.
“This particular election cycle, that’s not available to us,” he said.
He said his opponent has been relatively quiet in the campaign.
“It’s uncharted water,” Thompson said. He is running against Democrat Alana Cloutier, Humboldt.
To add to the low-key election, Thompson said down-ballot races typically don’t get a lot of attention in national races.
Thompson has served seven years in the House and considered not running again, but when the pandemic hit, he felt his experience could help the district.
Thompson said the biggest concern voters have is for the economy.
Economic issues are by far what he is hearing about, although healthcare also is an overwhelming concern.
Challenger: Cloutier
A former California resident wants to give southeast Kansans a voice in the 9th District of the House of Representatives.
Democrat Alana Cloutier is challenging Republican incumbent Kent Thompson, Iola, for the seat. She decided to run because no Democrats were on the ballot, and she did not like races being decided in the primary.
Thompson defeated challenger Amando Hernandez in the Republican primary, which is closed to unaffiliated and Democratic voters.
“We don’t really get to talk about issues as much because it’s a done deal in the primary,” Cloutier said.
She grew up in rural northern California, where she met Wichita native Paul in high school. In 2016 they visited Humboldt, and the next year moved to southeast Kansas to become involved in A Bolder Humboldt and downtown revitalization.
“I saw something interesting happening in rural Kansas,” Cloutier said, and they felt there was opportunity here.
Paul Cloutier serves on the Humboldt city council, and this summer Alana became an at-large Kansas delegate to the virtual Democratic Convention. She said people urged her to run.
A lot of voters are worried about the coming year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would all like to get back to our life,” Cloutier said, noting that voters are concerned about the economy, especially in small towns.
She said it has been frustrating to watch the political climate the past couple of years.
“Our district has been doing well about bringing business here,” Cloutier said.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has limited the amount of canvassing she could do. Cloutier said people want to talk to candidates.
