GREG LOWER
The Chanute Regional Development Authority will receive a $250,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation for low- and moderate-income home repairs.
The CRDA will receive the funds in collaboration with the Friends of Southeast Kansas for grants and revolving loans to help people make necessary repairs to their homes. CRDA Director Matt Godinez said the funds will arrive before the end of the year and applications will be reviewed in the new year.
The CRDA will handle all applications and its board of directors will decide how to distribute the funds. The Friends of Southeast Kansas consists of the board of the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission and it will receive the funds because CRDA is not a 501(c)3 organization. The Patterson Family Foundation is based in Missouri.
“It is through the generosity of families like the Pattersons that rural communities can address the housing issues in our communities,” Godinez said. “We are thankful for the opportunity this grant provides in ensuring we continue to meet our strategic vision to improve the housing of Chanute.”
Both the grants and revolving loans can be used to repair or replace windows, doors, stairs, floors, walls and porches, or install drywall; to replace faulty outlets, switches and light fixtures, inspect and repair HVAC, or repair and replace drains, toilets, faucets, water lines and water heaters.
Grants can address home accessibility such as Americans with Disability Act compliance, minor rewiring and any issue that affects the occupant’s health and safety. Revolving loans can be used for drywall, insulation, homes requiring a new electrical box, duct work, new heating and exterior roof, siding, garage doors or drainage issues.
Grants are available to anyone who makes less than 80 percent of the Neosho County median income, which varies according to family size. Revolving loans are available to those who meet moderate-income qualifications.
Revolving loans can be up to $15,000 with an interest rate of 3 percent and amortization of no more than 10 years. Grants cannot exceed $5,000.
Applications and information is available at the CRDA office or by calling (620) 431-5222.
