If he could have scripted his first three years on the job any differently, Kellen Adams likely would have jumped at the opportunity.
In his first career gig as superintendent, Adams has spent much of his time at USD 413 navigating the district through the perils of the COVID-19 pandemic — while also dealing with enrollment and budget woes. While the pitfalls have been numerous, Adams believes that brighter days lie ahead for the district.
“If we look at the last two years now, we’ve just been in this ‘survive and advance mode,”’ Adams said, “where we’re trying to survive the current situation and get through to next week, next month.”
Adams said he wants to get the district back to its pre-pandemic basics.
“Back to the core of what we used to do,” he said. “It feels like our focus, energy and everything else have really shifted and I’d like to get that shifted back. But we’re in a better spot than we were two years ago.”
One such positive stride is the district’s recent approval of security and technology upgrades.
“You have a whole litany of issues that are at the national level that tend to spill over — even to the local level from time to time,” he said. “All these things, whether it’s COVID-19 or school safety, become distractions and you can’t just ignore the issues.”
Adams said the mounting concerns, which have included nearly $1 million in budget cuts and $420,000 in lost revenue for the upcoming fiscal year, has sapped the district’s collective energy.
“It takes us off of our primary function, which is educating kids,” he said. “Hopefully we can manage these issues, but at the same time get our focus shifted back to how it was before.”
Adams drew good community turnout in March for a town hall presentation in which he sought to explain the intricacies of the pending budget cuts, which resulted in the loss of significant state aid due to an enrollment decline. The district has shedded more 700,000 in expenses and is within approximately $200,000 of its target number. Staffing cuts have accounted for a large portion of that figure, with roughly seven positions temporarily eliminated.
“It’s a valid concern, it really is,” Adams said of the staffing cuts, “and I want to acknowledge that. People that are concerned — we hear you.”
A point of contention, both internally and externally, stemmed from the downsizing of the 7th through 12th-grade band department from two co-directors to one. Adams believes the band program will successfully march on with one band director.
“We did not take away anything from students,” Adams said of the district’s pursuit to eliminate its steep deficit. “We did not cut or remove or eliminate programs — and did not close down buildings.”
Adams said that one slight drawback to the staffing cuts is an expected increase in class sizes for some areas of instruction.
“But in my opinion, we increased them to a number that is still palatable,” he said.
Adams noted during his budget talk tour that the district’s enrollement decline is projected to trend downward for another six to seven years.
“If that number doesn’t bounce back then it doesn’t really make good fiscal or common sense to add back those positions,” he said.
Despite the budget turmoil, the district still managed to follow through on scheduled pay raises for most district personnel.
“Because we know that our No. 1 most important asset is our own people,” Adams said. “That’s a pretty big accomplishment in my opinion, given the tall task in front of us.”
Adams offered further reassurance in regard to the budget cuts.
“By taking these steps now we won’t have to resort to much more drastic measures later,” he said.
Adams further elaborated on his administration’s quest to trim the remaining $200,000 from the budget, noting that filling out the district’s remaining personnel is akin to hitting a constantly moving target.
“As it stands now, I’ve got three certified openings that may or may not be filled. If those aren’t filled, that represents a savings right there,” he said, citing the cost-cutting example of utilizing a long-term sub.”
Adams said he’d like to see the positions filled, but the current landscape is making it difficult.
“We’re all aware of the teacher shortage that’s out there,” he said.
Adams added that he still has several levers he can pull in order to get the district further staffed up. Those include relying upon the district’s robust cash reserves,
