The Boerstler-May American Legion Post 170 gave a warm welcome Wednesday to National Vice-Commander Glenn Wahus. As part of a four-day tour of the state, Wahus was the featured guest at a well-attended lunch reception.
Based out of North Dakota, Wahus was recently chosen by Governor Doug Burgum to serve on the state’s administrative committee for veterans affairs. He ascended to the role of National Vice-Commander on Sept. 1.
Wahus told the audience that it’s of paramount importance to educate veterans, mentioning a number of membership programs that fly under the radar.
“Not a lot of people know what all those programs are,” he said. “So if you have a new veteran that comes into your post, bring them up to speed on the programs. What they do for children and youth and Americanism.”
Wahus also discussed suicide awareness prevention. The Legion’s “Be the One” program aims to help veterans in crisis through the national Veterans Crisis Line.
“That’s to help change the stigmatism of mental health for us veterans,” he said. “The stigmatism is out there that ‘Oh, I can handle it, I don’t need to talk to anybody.’ If you need to talk to somebody, get out there and talk to them. Be the one to save a life. If you have to stay with that veteran until professional help comes, so be it. Make sure that they’re not left alone and they get the help that they need.”
Wahus also emphasized teamwork.
“When we were in the military, we all worked as a team,” he said, also mentioning sponsorship and mentoring. “Here, we also want to work as a team. We have programs, chapters, squadrons and the auxiliary.”
It’s also necessary to educate the community.
“Having your local press here whenever you’re doing something — that’s getting the community involved,” he said.
Wahus touched on recruitment efforts, noting that the Legion should host events.
“Getting out to the schools and get where you’re talking to the kids, and get the parents in there with them, you might find some new members,” he said. “There’s been stories around the country about Legionnaires going into schools and talking about programs, whether it be youth law enforcement academy or baseball.”
Wahus also touted recent legislation affecting veterans, including the PACT Act — a new law that expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
He said the passing of the PACT Act was smoother sailing than what veterans have previously dealt with, including Vietnam vets exposed to Agent Orange.
Chanute Mayor Jacob LaRue spoke at the reception.
“I want to thank the local post for the invite. I’m never one to turn down a free lunch,” LaRue joked.
LaRue said the services offered by the American Legion on both a local and national level are exceptional.
“It’s phenomenal to see how much impact you guys do have on the city,” he said. “It is the baseball team, the boys and girls state, the cadet law (academy). When you push it out into the community, people want to be involved with that. It’s awesome.”
At the conclusion of the event, Wahus awarded LaRue with a commemorative medallion.
Wahus said he was impressed with the Boerstler-May Post 170.
“I come from a small post, and to be able to come in and speak nationally for our commander is humbling,” he said.
