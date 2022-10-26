Post 170

American Legion National Vice-Commander Glenn Wahus, left, shakes hands with Chanute Commander Melvin Eubanks at Chanute Post 170 on Wednesday.

The Boerstler-May American Legion Post 170 gave a warm welcome Wednesday to National Vice-Commander Glenn Wahus. As part of a four-day tour of the state, Wahus was the featured guest at a well-attended lunch reception.

Based out of North Dakota, Wahus was recently chosen by Governor Doug Burgum to serve on the state’s administrative committee for veterans affairs. He ascended to the role of National Vice-Commander on Sept. 1.

