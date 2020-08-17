ERIC SPRUILL
USD 413 Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams gave staff members a weekly update on Monday morning and stressed the importance of everyone being prepared for another school shutdown at some point during the school year.
“I am not trying to be pessimistic; I hope I am wrong, but we all need to be prepared for another shutdown due to COVID-19. Last school year, we had two weeks to get prepared to shut down and this time around, the most notice we will receive is 48-72 hours,” he said. “So I need everyone to start thinking about what they need at their home office or what they need in their classroom if they choose to work from school. We must be prepared.”
Adams asked for teachers to authenticate their Zoom accounts, have childcare plans in place, and have lesson plans ready.
Adams said they are in the process of putting an electronic checklist online, for both parents and staff members to use before they ever leave the house. The checklist asks for everyone to make sure they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. If anyone is experiencing symptoms, they can turn in the checklist electronically, without ever coming to the school.
“Hopefully, both parents and teachers alike will do this before leaving the house. If we can do this, it is possible to limit exposure to other students by never entering the building,” Adams said.
Regarding mandatory masks at school, the district has put a form online for those who cannot wear a mask to fill out and turn in along with a note from their primary care provider.
The district is currently working on a system for teachers to be able to identify students who have the exemption.
“At this time, we are planning on putting a flag on their student ID. This way it doesn’t cause any confusion or issues,” he said.
Additional nursing staff has been added at each school, and they have thermometers to take temperatures of students and staff upon arrival. A temperature monitoring system that will be able to take temperatures of up to 16 people at the same time has been ordered, but will not arrive until approximately two weeks into the fall semester.
All personal protection equipment has arrived or is currently in transit and will be available for use on the Aug. 24 start date.
Another issue Adams addressed was the number of school days for staff and students.
“A lot of people think that we have increased the number of days, which is untrue,” he said. “Everyone will have the same amount of school days as they have in the past. At the current time, the school year for teachers is Aug. 10 through May 27.”
Adams noted that a budget hearing has been set for Aug. 24.
“This will include a flat mil rate, which means no one’s taxes (for the school district) will go up this upcoming year. People may look at their taxes and they could be paying more than in previous years, but that is because the assessed value of their property has gone up,” he said.
Adams said the district has been awarded a Mental Health Intervention Grant by the Kansas State Department of Education for the 2020-21 school year. The program is designed to provide treatment and track behavioral health needs for youth. The district will cooperate with Community Mental Health Centers for the program, with the goal being to allow schools to primarily focus on education while CMHC can focus on treatment and improving care. The grant allowed the district to hire additional mental health liaisons.
In other news, Adams said several capital projects have been completed, including new LED signs at Royster Middle School and the high school. The kitchen at RMS will be completed today, while the mental health offices at the high school were completed last week.
The playground at Chanute Elementary received new mulch and water issues have been fixed. Adams said the only unknown at this point is when work at the Chanute Community Complex will be done.
“They have laid the rubberized surface on the track and there is a drying process that has to take place before they can paint the lines. As of now, that appears to be two weeks away,” he said.
