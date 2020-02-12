Slick conditions led to two fatal accidents each within two miles of Yates Center less than 15 minutes apart Wednesday morning.
A Yates Center woman died in a two-vehicle accident on US-75 two miles south of Yates Center at 7:55 am Wednesday, and a Yates Center man died in a two-vehicle accident on US-54 two miles east of Yates Center at 7:55 am Wednesday.
The body of Laura Hegwald, 48, Yates Center, was taken to a Burlington funeral home after the accident at 7:44 am Wednesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Hegwald was southbound driving a 2007 Buick two miles south of Yates Center when she she lost control, spun and the rear of her car struck the front of a northbound 2016 Dodge pickup driven by Michelle Lever, 38, of Neodesha.
Lever was not injured and there were no passengers in Hegwald’s car. Both drivers were wearing safety restraints.
The body of Robert Cochran, 58, Yates Center, was taken to Cheney Witt Funeral Home after the accident at 7:55 pm and an Iowa man was transported to Stormont Vail hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Jeffrey Frericks, 52, Marshalltown, Iowa, was driving a Chevrolet Express Van westbound on US-54 when he lost control and struck an eastbound Dodge truck driven by Cochran. Frericks was using safety restraint but Cochran was not, the KHP reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.