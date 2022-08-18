MATT RESNICK
Plans for the construction of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center’s Southeast Kansas Impact Center are gaining traction. While funding has been robust, NMRMC Foundation Director Anna Methvin requested additional assistance during a presentation to Neosho County Commissioners on Tuesday.
The project has thus far received $6.25 million in funding, most of which came from federal aid. Methvin didn’t specify the amount she was seeking, but instead asked for an in-kind donation.
Located between the hospital and Chanute Elementary School, the scope of the project includes demolishing the former tuberculosis hospital — a 40,000-square-foot building acquired by NMRMC from the state. Demolition will include the removal of widespread asbestos and removal of an underground storage tank.
In its place is a plan for a 9,200-square-foot facility, officially dubbed the Southeast Kansas Impact Center for Wellness, Education and Business. The facility will house a clinic and telehealth facility adjacent to NMRMC. The Impact Center will also include a state-of-the-art conference room, pediatrics and orthopedic clinics, as well as children’s therapy services.
“So it will house physical therapy, occupation therapy and speech therapy services,” said Methvin, who was accompanied to the meeting by NMRMC CEO Dennis Franks.
Methvin provided commissioners with a snapshot of the project’s funding figures, which began with a $2.6 million grant from the Economic Development Administration in March of 2021.
Methvin said the facility’s 300-seat conference center will be a boon for SEK.
“That’s wonderful for Southeast Kansas because there is no other conference center that large in our area,” she said.
Methvin and NMRMC recently encountered a hiccup that temporarily slowed the progress of the project. When soliciting bids for construction earlier this year, the low bid came in $3 million over budget.
“It really kind of knocked the wind out of us,” Methvin said. “But we went to work and have been able to raise additional funds.”
Those funds consisted of a second EDA grant in the amount of $1.7 million, and significant revenue raised from private donors. Since the onset of the project, NMRMC Foundation has raised more than $600,000 from private foundations. They also received a $400,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce last week.
“Every project across the country has the same problem,” Methvin said. “Everybody’s costs are coming in so much higher that some of the people just gave their grants back because they couldn’t come up with the extra money.”
Methvin said the EDA informed her that they’re thrilled to be a key player in helping to facilitate the project.
“They said they hadn’t funded a project like this in southeast Kansas for a very long time and they really want it to succeed,” she said.
Methvin added that NMRMC also recently generated an additional $214,000 from tax credits.
“We’re very close to being able to get this project going,” she said of the initial demolition phase.
Methvin is hopeful the contract will be approved by the end of the week. The process entails EDA’s review of the bids and contract.
If approved, the deadline to begin demolition is Feb. 25. The estimate to complete construction is nine to 12 months, with a targeted completion date of December 2023. The EDA’s deadline for completion of the project is February 2025.
Methvin also delivered a similar presentation to Chanute city commissioners requesting in-kind donations — and they happily obliged.
“It’s amazing and wonderful and is really going to help us get to that level,” she said. “So I’m coming to you today for that same kind of help — if there’s something the county can do to help us in-kind or if you happen to have some cash laying around — that can help.”
Methvin said they’ve whittled the needed dollar figure down to $270,000 in relation to the EDA’s project scope.
“There are some things outside of the EDA scope like the parking lot and furnishings for the center,” Methvin said, noting that the furnishings will be funded by the Kansas Department of Commerce grant.
2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore suggested providing rock as an in-kind donation.
“Anything that we can provide for them to help with some of the construction costs,” Galemore said. “I think it will be a big draw for Chanute.”
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen agreed that the county should lend a hand.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” she said. “To get the old hospital torn down and then actually have a (new) building with so many funds coming is an opportunity we don’t want to pass by.”
Klaassen said she had previously given the topic some thought.
“We talked about maybe the Chanute City Manager (Todd Newman) getting together with one of their commissioners and our Road and Bridge (Director) to see what kind of in-kind (donation) they want to do,” she said.
Klaassen was informed by Methvin and Galemore that the city had already committed to doing in-kind donations. Galemore said he was conferenced in during a recent discussion with Methvin and city commissioners, but he apparently had not informed his fellow commissioners about the meeting.
“The city committed to (covering) landfill fees, which is going to be a wonderful saving for us,” Methvin said, adding that the city also committed to the construction of sidewalks. “They don’t have enough equipment or manpower to do our whole parking lot, but they can do sidewalks — and that’s about an $11,000 savings for us.”
Methvin said that the city will also handle the installation of utility hookups.
“We don’t know what that cost is yet, but we know that there’s going to be a savings there as well,” she said.
Klaassen said Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown has already questioned whether the county has sufficient rock and/or manpower for the project. The hiring of a private contractor to dig out and transport the rock would allow the county’s crew to remain on their main assignments, according to Galemore.
“It is a very large parking lot,” Klaassen said.
Galemore noted that he has calculated about 4,000 tons of rock to complete the entirety of the parking lot. Brown came equipped with his own calculations, telling commissioners that 4,000 tons of rock is equivalent to 266 10-wheel trucks carrying the material.
“We might be able to negotiate a price with an outside quarry,” Klaassen said. “We could use some ARPA funds or something.”
“We’re just looking for anything that would help lower that ($270,000 figure),” Franks said, from the back of the room. “Rock or whatever could be done in-kind would be great.”
“I want to be a part of it, but what we can (ultimately) commit to is something we really need to study,” Klaassen said.
Klaassen informed Brown, Methvin and Franks that she wants to hold a work session to further discuss the topic.
Methvin believes the local economic impact of the facility will be profound. NMRMC’s property sits on 12 acres and other area businesses have already expressed interest in relocating or expanding nearby, Methvin said.
