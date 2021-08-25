TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Galesburg water supply system, located in Neosho County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a waterline repair. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Galesburg indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.
For consumer questions, please contact the water system or you may call KDHE at (785) 296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm
