GREG LOWER
A Wichita physician is returning to southeast Kansas in the Women’s Health Center at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dawne Lowden, MD, OB/GYN and qualified as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, started Wednesday at NMRMC.
Lowden had practiced in Wichita since 1998 and received her degree from the University of Kansas. She completed residency at KU OB at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita and graduated high school at Neodesha.
Lowden said NMRMC is definitely a slower pace than Wichita, which was one of the attractive benefits of coming back to a small town. She is looking forward to reconnecting with people she knew in the past and meeting new people.
“We are happy to welcome Dr. Lowden,” Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks said. “She is joining an outstanding medical community.”
Lowden is one of three Fellow and OB/GYN providers at the center, along with Cathy Mih-Taylor and Kari Hamlin with the Ashley Clinic. Other providers are Ashton Holman, certified physician’s assistant, and Jennifer Byerley, certified advance practice registered nurse. Neosho Memorial provides obstetric and gynecologic care to women in a six-county area, and baby deliveries have increased at NMRMC as area hospitals stop offering maternity services.
“It is exciting to have three OB/GYNs on our staff,” Franks said.
The women’s center is located on the original second floor of the hospital. Health services include family planning, infertility and contraception counseling, contraception, maternity and menopause care including hormone replacement therapy, treatment of osteoporosis, endometriosis and ovarian cysts, detecting and treating breast problems, minimally invasive and gynecological surgery including hysterectomy, bladder repair and vaginal reconstruction, cosmetic services and preventive well-woman exams.
Lowden is married to Chris Jabben, also from Neodesha. She has three adult children from a previous marriage and Jabben has four adult children from a previous marriage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.