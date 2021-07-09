STU BUTCHER
Matt Resnick’s story in the Tribune about a reunion of the 1981-82 Neosho County Community College basketball team last Saturday brought the coach and another former Washburn athlete together this week for a separate reunion.
Chanute resident Dave Robinson ran track at Washburn when Galen Mote was a basketball player for the Ichabods.
He made it his mission to make contact with Mote.
After seven years of coaching, Mote left NCCC to run a liquor store in Topeka.
He relayed to Robinson about that decision, “It was my time to go.”
Robinson actually went to a couple of liquor stores in tracking down the former coach, but it turned out Mote had closed his business.
A friend in Topeka helped find a phone number and Robinson called to see if it was OK to come over.
On his door step, Robinson told him, “You’re still getting ink in The Tribune.” Mote exclaimed, “What do you mean by that?”
“You got front page,” Robinson said.
A copy of the paper was shared and it was agreed on that it was a well-written article and Mote very much appreciated it.
The two, who had lived in nearby fraternities, reminisced and, according to Dave, threw out names that the other couldn’t remember.
But it was a nice reunion for the two.
Mote noted that every now and then one of the players will get in touch with him.
