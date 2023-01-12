A Thayer woman was taken to the hospital and a Chanute man escaped injury in a head-on collision early Thursday.
Tisha Marie Waller, 35, Thayer, was transported to Allen County Hospital with suspected minor injuries after the collision at 5:25 am Thursday on US-169 south of Earlton, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Waller was driving north in a 2013 Chevrolet that went left of the center line and collided with a 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Jeffery John Barriger, 43, Chanute, who was southbound. Barriger was not injured and both he and Waller were wearing seatbelts.
The KHP did not release information on two minors in Waller’s vehicle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.