Tire disposal fees at the city’s landfill have changed following approval from the Chanute City Commission.
On Monday, city commissioners reviewed and approved a proposal for the fees from Landfill Supervisor Josey Leck and Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer. The city last updated its fees for tire disposal back in 2010.
The fees are: tires that are 16 inches and below will be $2 per tire and non-residents will pay $4; 17 inch-22.5 inch tires will cost $6 and $12 for non-residents; tires over 22.5 inches will cost $20 per tire and $40 per tire for non-residents.
For trailer loads of tires (over 10 tires), those will be weighed by the ton and the tonnage fee is $160 for residents and $190 for those who are not residents.
The landfill is at 2201 E. 14th.
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved some rules pertaining to the burn ordinance. The commission signals approval for changing burning times to 10 a.m. to one hour before sunset instead of two hours following sunrise and two hours before sunset. Fire Chief Jeff Mitchell, who brought the request to the city commission, also proposed no open burning during July or August months.
Burn permits can be issued from Sept. 1-Jan. 31; and Feb. 1-June 30. Permits are valid for 10 days after the date of issue.
The new rules also define an outdoor fireplace, which is a “manufactured non-combustible enclosed container designed to hold a small fire,” according to the ordinance.
During commission comments, Vice Mayor Tim Fairchild encouraged residents to donate to help with new park equipment going in at Santa Fe Park. He said funds raised so far by the Chanute Community Foundation are at $20,500 toward the Patterson Family match grant.
“It’s really moving to see people respond and how generous community members are,” Fairchild said. “We did it before for Katy, the adaptive park at Katy. … It gives me goosebumps talking about now.”
The match grant can provide up to $70,000.
“Whatever money you give, it’s matched 100%. So we have the potential of raising $140,000 to improve Santa Fe Park,” he said. “That’s a great thing for families and children out there.”
Also during the meeting, commissioners:
—Set Aug. 14 as the 2024 budget public hearing date.
—Heard a presentation on the 2022 audit.
—Declared the following properties in violation of Chanute municipal codes: 510 N. Central; 1220 W. Mulberry Lot No. 13; 1220 W. Mulberry Lot No. 15; 210 S. Tennessee; 1420 S. Highland; and 820 W. Oak.
