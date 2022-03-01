GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County property owners may see a nasty surprise when they open their valuation notices, the Neosho County appraiser warned county commissioners at Tuesday afternoon's meeting.
Like many other things after the COVID-19 pandemic, property valuations have generally increased, including in Neosho County.
Part of the local increase is due to higher building costs, Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp said. Valuation notices were supposed to be sent by Monday, but have been delayed and should be out by Friday, she said.
Some valuations are set by a service, but in-county sales are also higher.
"Things are selling for prices that we've never seen before," Stipp said. "Everything is higher this year."
Of parcels with buildings on them, Stipp said 40 percent have seen increases of 10 to 15 percent. The notices going out now are preliminary figures, and the final abstract will be set in June.
Owners of heavy trucks are also likely to see an increase. Those valuations, of vehicles tagged over 20,000 pounds, are set at the state level. In some cases, vehicles with heavy truck tags are those that pull a trailer.
"Some of it is staggering," Stipp said.
In other business Tuesday, Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr said she is applying for $525,716 in grant funding.
"This is an exceptional year," she said.
Although she does not expect every grant to be filled at the full requested amount, Starr is hopeful for higher funding this year.
Among the proposals in a series of grant applications are an office generator, a phone system, a lobby video loop, electronic health records, cabinets, shelving, standing desks and to make the department trailer more of a mobile unit with desks and other equipment.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has requested that county commissioners receive online training for emergency response, Starr also warned. She reported on her department's response to an infant formula recall and said the Chanute school district will lift COVID-19 mask requirements on buses within the next two weeks.
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks, Chief Financial Officer Katie Tinsley, and Ambulance Director Trace Hallack met with the commission about funding.
Tinsley gave copies of the 2022 budget and other profit and loss figures. Numbers for 2021 are not finalized, she said.
NMRMC is a critical access hospital that is cost-reimbursed, with part paid by Medicare. Area hospitals in Coffeyville and Parsons and the Via Christi group are prospectively-reimbursed hospitals, and ambulance services are prospectively-reimbursed.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said the board was concerned about meeting the ballot requirements of the vote that approved a sales tax to fund the ambulance service.
Commissioners are accepting applications to appoint a trustee to the hospital board at their March 30 meeting.
Auditor Rodney Burns presented the 2020 audit. The audit itself went fine, he said, but there are issues that have come up over several years with payroll and county attorney deposits.
The county attorney's office made seven deposits last year, Burns said, which he said was outrageous. Making deposits that seldom is risky, he said.
During 2020, the commission moved to end its micro-loan program as part of emergency COVID-19 pandemic assistance. Although one participant has made payments and is almost paid off, the program has about $33,000 outstanding that County Counselor Seth Jones said will not likely be collected.
Commissioners discussed whether to write off the remaining amounts.
Taylor Hogue of the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission met with the commission about the final rule governing assistance under the American Rescue Plan Act. The county is currently operating under an interim rule, and the final rule will take effect April 1. Commissioners will use a standard allowance to distribute remaining funds, and agreed to provide $10,000 to the Osage Mission Museum and $10,000 to the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
Hogue gave commissioners spreadsheets of the amounts committed and paid so far, the full amount awarded, the first payment received, and the balance with a second payment.
Members of an advisory committee on the Neosho Ridge Wind electric generation facility met with the commission about their request to install radar-activated aviation lights.
Committee Chair Stan Basler urged the commission against making an offer to fund the lights and asked that the matter continue to be on the agenda.
Galemore said commissioners tabled the issue two weeks ago because they did not have a consensus on how to move forward.
"None of us had the same opinion," he said, adding that he questioned the legality of it and said he does not like imposing conditions retroactively on any company.
"I don't know how much we're going to be spending in court," he said.
The commission had raised hopes that the issue may move forward, Basler said.
"This impacts the county for people who don't live here," he said. "We're not your adversaries."
Committee member Bryan Coover suggested a lease-purchase for the lights, but no action was taken on the matter.
