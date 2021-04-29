The Chanute Art Gallery is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Neosho Valley Spring Art Exhibit, a juried show.

The show was judged by Kim Allison, an art instructor of illustration at Pittsburg State University. In lieu of a live critique, Allison produced a YouTube video of her critique of the show. It can be viewed at “https://youtu.be/v6mGbXzo_eg” She complimented the show, saying the competition level was very high.

The exhibit runs until Saturday, May 1. The Gallery is open noon to 4 today and  Saturday. Admission is free.

Best of Show: Susan Sanders (Erie) — ”Fish 2” (sculpture)

Painting

First place: Skip Kreibach (Derby) — ”Casting Shadows”

Second place: Anita Wilson (Thayer) — ”Hillside”

Honorable Mention: Dennis Crouch (Bixby, OK) — ”Aspen Grove at Cottonwood Lake”

Drawing

First place: Steven Greenwall (Iola) — ”After the Concert”

Second place: Ray Rothgeb (Independence) — ”Green Solitude”

Honorable Mention: Irene Schomacker (Spring Hill) — ”Surveying the Herd”

2-D Other

First place: Bart Chaney (Erie) — ”Over the Top!”

Second place: Carl Brothers (Cherryvale) — ”Mt. Zion”

Honorable Mention: Ally Thomas (Chanute) — ”Crested Polish”

Photography

First place: Christine H. Davis (Chanute) — ”Boys and Toys 1”

Second place: Michael Delatorre (Chanute) — ”Winter Serenity”

Honorable Mention: Alicia Taylor Fickel (Chanute) — ”After the Show: Carthage, MO”

Sculpture

First place: Preston Fisher (Chanute) — ”Horse”

Second place: Susy Sanders (Erie) — ”Chesty the Dog”

Honorable Mention: Linda Angleton (Chanute) — ”Retire, Remember, Rebirth”

Ceramics

First place: Justice Catron (Chanute) — ”To Be Wed”

Second place: Justice Catron (Chanute) — ”Kansas Upside-Down”

Honorable Mention: Charles Bishop (Yates Center) — ”Doily”

 

