The Chanute Art Gallery is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Neosho Valley Spring Art Exhibit, a juried show.
The show was judged by Kim Allison, an art instructor of illustration at Pittsburg State University. In lieu of a live critique, Allison produced a YouTube video of her critique of the show. It can be viewed at “https://youtu.be/v6mGbXzo_eg” She complimented the show, saying the competition level was very high.
The exhibit runs until Saturday, May 1. The Gallery is open noon to 4 today and Saturday. Admission is free.
Best of Show: Susan Sanders (Erie) — ”Fish 2” (sculpture)
Painting
First place: Skip Kreibach (Derby) — ”Casting Shadows”
Second place: Anita Wilson (Thayer) — ”Hillside”
Honorable Mention: Dennis Crouch (Bixby, OK) — ”Aspen Grove at Cottonwood Lake”
Drawing
First place: Steven Greenwall (Iola) — ”After the Concert”
Second place: Ray Rothgeb (Independence) — ”Green Solitude”
Honorable Mention: Irene Schomacker (Spring Hill) — ”Surveying the Herd”
2-D Other
First place: Bart Chaney (Erie) — ”Over the Top!”
Second place: Carl Brothers (Cherryvale) — ”Mt. Zion”
Honorable Mention: Ally Thomas (Chanute) — ”Crested Polish”
Photography
First place: Christine H. Davis (Chanute) — ”Boys and Toys 1”
Second place: Michael Delatorre (Chanute) — ”Winter Serenity”
Honorable Mention: Alicia Taylor Fickel (Chanute) — ”After the Show: Carthage, MO”
Sculpture
First place: Preston Fisher (Chanute) — ”Horse”
Second place: Susy Sanders (Erie) — ”Chesty the Dog”
Honorable Mention: Linda Angleton (Chanute) — ”Retire, Remember, Rebirth”
Ceramics
First place: Justice Catron (Chanute) — ”To Be Wed”
Second place: Justice Catron (Chanute) — ”Kansas Upside-Down”
Honorable Mention: Charles Bishop (Yates Center) — ”Doily”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.