GREG LOWER
A Neosho County man is in jail after as many as eight contempt of court incidents in a civil suit in district court involving up to $3 million.
On Aug. 11, Judge Daryl Ahlquist ordered Nicholas J. Smith, St. Paul, held for 120 days on $120,000 cash bond in a suit involving Community National Bank, a Junction City Bank, Caterpillar Financial Services and Deere & Co. Central National Bank, headquartered in Junction City, and Community National are co-defendants with Smith in a suit by MFA, Inc., an agricultural financial company, alleging breach of contract. The suit was filed at the beginning of October and alleges Smith owes MFA $345,168 in unpaid principal and $69,000 in interest and fees on two loans issued in June 2018.
Central also issued loans in May 2018 of $1.65 million and $1.1 million and CNB and Central both hold collateral from Smith. Central has filed a counter-claim against Smith.
A motion for a fourth order to appear and show cause, filed by Central’s attorneys, alleged Smith turned over an ATV to Central as collateral that was later taken from its property, gave false testimony about computer property, sold a vacation membership, pawned collateral equipment, received payments and made withdrawals of US Department of Agriculture funds, made deposits and withdrawals of collateral funds, used equipment against court order and did not turn over business records.
In a transcript of the Aug. 11 hearing, the judge said the case is nothing like any that he has been involved with in more than 40 years as an attorney.
“There’s nothing typical about this case,” he said.
He also warned there might be a federal indictment.
During a court appearance in March, Smith testified that he owned a Hewlett-Packard laptop purchased from Best Buy four years ago and did not have another computer. He also testified that he has a hunting lodge on Trego Road.
A search of the lodge in June by Sheriff Greg Taylor and private investigators turned up business records and another laptop, with records that showed it was purchased in January. Wire transfer records showed the vacation club membership sold for $61,900.
The Yamaha Viking ATV was repossessed in November and stolen from Central Bank’s collateral delivery site in St. Paul in December. Records indicated Smith attempted to pawn it in Pittsburg in May, and it was recovered from the lodge in June.
Smith also allegedly tried to pawn a riding lawnmower in Pittsburg in May, which was not turned over as collateral despite Central’s claim, and used excavation equipment in February that was collateral.
