The Chanute Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in conjunction with multiple reports of burglary and theft.
Brandon W. Yohe, 37, Chanute, was taken into custody on suspicion of two counts of aggravated burglary, five counts burglary of a vehicle, one count of burglary of a dwelling, one count burglary of a non-dwelling, six counts of theft, and two counts of criminal damage to property.
CPD responded to several reports of garage and car burglaries on Tuesday. Most of those occurred in the areas around Ronda Lane east to Kansas Avenue, and Main Street south to Third Street.
Residents in those areas told officers that their garages and/or vehicles had been entered and items had been disturbed and in some cases, stolen. Officers, along with some residents, canvased the areas and found items scattered throughout the neighborhood. One person was able to share home video of an individual who appeared on their front porch, and the video assisted law enforcement in the investigation.
Yohe was transported to the Neosho County Jail without incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney for review and consideration of formal charges being filed.
CPD has recovered several items that have not been claimed. They request that anyone who has had items stolen recently call CPD dispatch at (620) 431-5768 and ask to speak with an officer.
