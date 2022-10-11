MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Several Neosho County Health Department employees received raises during Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission meeting.
NCHD Administrator Teresa Starr told commissioners she believed raises were in order for Stephanie Henry, Staci Wright and Thressa Cuin.
“All my employees work very hard and they have needed to be raised for a while,” Starr said.
Henry received the largest increase, seeing her pay more than double from $16.88 per hour to an annual salary of $83,200. Wright, who holds the position of maternal child health family educator, will see her pay go from $14.18 to $16 per hour. Cuin, a WIC coordinator and bilingual interpreter, received an 80-cent raise to $15.50 an hour
Starr originally requested the pay increase for Henry in May, while also asking for 8 percent increases for most of the NCHD staff.
Henry heads the Women, Infant and Children (WIC) breastfeeding peer counselor program, and is also one of only a handful of certified lactation consultants in Kansas.
Through the aid of a WIC grant, Henry’s lactation consultant duties are set to expand into other counties as she assumes the role of regional breastfeeding lactation consultant.
Starr originally informed commissioners in May that WIC considers between $35 to $45 hourly as fair compensation for the grant-funded position, which Starr said the state wants to turn into a permanent position that is renewed on an annual basis. The grant renews annually from October to October.
“So we stopped at $40 (hourly),” Starr said. “That’s a $50,000 increase, a can’t-miss opportunity.”
Henry’s approved pay hike far surpasses Starr’s annual salary of roughly $53,000.
The funding for Henry’s wage increase will eventually be reimbursed by the WIC grant, Starr previously told commissioners. Commissioner Nic Galemore previously expressed reservations regarding the reimbursement of Henry’s salary.
“I just want to make sure (Henry) doesn’t think this will be ongoing in that fashion,” Galemore said in May, explaining that her wage is conditional upon the grant funding.
Commissioners rubber-stamped a raise for Starr a year ago, bumping her annual salary from $50,000 to $53,000. Despite having held the position for two decades, making her one of the longest-tenured department heads, Starr said her pay still lags in comparison to others heading county departments.
“I’ve been here 21 years and longevity means something,” Starr told The Tribune.
Starr noted that she knows what other department heads make.
“It’s public record,” she said, adding that despite her feelings pertaining to her own pay, she’s appreciative that commissioners unanimously approved raises for several of her staff.
See Thursday’s edition of The Tribune for more from Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
