MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Commissioners unsealed bids for a long-delayed bridge improvement project during Monday morning’s county commission meeting.
The location of the bridge is on Grady Road just south of K-39. The project also includes raising a portion of the road leading up to the bridge from the north, as well as raising the bridge to allow the new bridge to be built higher off the ground. Raising the road will clear out drainage and lessen the risk of water buildup.
A portion of the project will be funded by a cost-share bridge replacement program through the Kansas Department of Transportation. Commissioners have not mentioned an estimated amount they anticipate receiving from the state.
On hand to assist commissioners with questions pertaining to the bids was Topeka-based Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers representative Lonnie Martin. The three bids received all came in higher than the engineering firm’s estimate of $551,069.
The closest bid was submitted by Mission Construction Co. in St. Paul at $564,908. Salina-based Reece Construction Co., Inc. checked in with a bid of $604,772, while B&B Bridge Company, also in St. Paul, bid $626,663. The biggest discrepancy related to surfacing, with each of the bids roughly $14,000 higher than the firm’s estimate.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said a decision is likely expected at the commission’s next meeting in two weeks. The vetting process still requires the firm’s verification that the chosen bid meets mandatory specifications.
Galemore made a motion for a resolution that the winning bid will be approved contingent upon it meeting all engineering specifications required for the project. The motion was unanimously approved.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said the county has an extended window to begin the project, but he’s hopeful to get it underway this fall.
A related subproject is also being discussed by commissioners, but will not receive additional funding from any outside entities. The project consists of overlaying a two-mile stretch of road beginning from the Chanute city limits at 14th Street near the Public Works Department, south to Grady Road, and north to K-39. Commissioners are considering going out for bids on that project as well.
US-169 project
The next phase of KDOT’s US-169 project is scheduled to begin Monday. Northbound access to US-169 off Plummer Avenue, which turns into Douglas Road, will be closed off beginning Friday, while southbound access will remain open.
“If they can keep it closed at 39 Highway without going all the way to Plummer, then coming back down and looping back and coming back south to go around,” Galemore attempted to explain. “I’m just trying to stop the loop north after you get on 39. They’re going to have to go all the way out to Harper to go north.”
“It’s a little bit confusing, what Nic’s saying,” Brown said, noting that the closure will go all the way to the Allen County line.
In a related move, Brown said speed limit reduction signage will soon go up for Harper and Lyons roads. The speed limit will be reduced to 30 mph on Harper Road and 45 mph on Lyons Road. Brown added that the roads are currently unmarked and have a default speed limit of 55 mph.
A resolution officially marking the speed limit reduction will not be formally signed until the next meeting.
“We feel that Harper will get much more traffic than Lyons,” Brown said.
Brown also said he requested that the City of Chanute produce special signage that states “No access to Northbound 169 Highway.” The signs will be placed at the intersection of Cherry Street and north Plummer Avenue and at Ash Grove Road near US-169. Brown said the City of Chanute is capable of making the custom signage in short order.
“I’ve asked the city to make us some signs and they said they would,” he said.
Rights-of-way
Brown said that it was recently brought to his attention that there are multiple unprotected intersections in the northern part of the county near the border with Crawford County. He explained that those are “uncontrolled intersections” and lack a stop sign from either direction, so nobody has the right-of-way.
Brown requested that commissioners pursue the matter and make a definitive determination as to who has the right-of-way.
“There needs to be a stop sign put up on one side or the other,” Brown said. “It’s my understanding that on a T-intersection, we don’t have to have input or a study — but on a four-way intersection, we need to have that.”
Brown did not provide pinpoint locations and commissioners plan to follow up with him on future findings before pursuing further action.
